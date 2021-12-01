CARTHAGE, Mo. — The inner workings of Santa Claus will be known to all with a Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre production of "The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus."
The show begins Thursday and continues through Sunday. It will repeat from Thursday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 12.
Directed by Tom Brown, the play answers how Santa Claus made the first toy, why he climbs down chimneys and how he learned to laugh with "ho, ho, ho." Kevin Ferguson plays St. Nick.
Reservations for the show and dinner can be made by emailing stdinnertheatre@gmail.com or by calling 417-358-9665.
