DIAMOND, Mo. — Six performers will bring historical figures — from Cesar Chavez to James Milton Turner — to life during this weekend’s event at George Washington Carver National Monument.
Storytelling Days was launched in 2016 during the centennial celebration of the National Park Service. The event was so successful, said Park Ranger Curtis Gregory, that it has since become an annual event. Between 300 and 400 are expected to attend this weekend.
Performances for Storytelling Days, now in its fourth year, take place from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow.
Today
• At 6 p.m., Greg Carr, a St. Louis-based director and writer, will commemorate the life of one of Missouri’s most prominent 19th century African American leaders, James Milton Turner. Carr will chronicle how Turner overcame the difficulties of slavery, learning along the way how to read and write, to establish a series of successful schools for African Americans during the Civil War.
• At 7 p.m., three-time Emmy Award winning actor Bobby Norfolk makes a return trip to Southwest Missouri to perform the show “The Poetry and Prose of Harlem: Dreams Deferred,” a celebration of African American art, music and poetry from the early 20th century, often dubbed the “Harlem Renaissance.”
“The power of the spoken word has always resonated with me, even as a kid,” Norfolk said. “I loved the meter rhythm of words and the stories they convey.
During the presentation, Norfolk will share poetry of Langston Hughes. It’s not an easy process.
“For me to arrange a 50-minute set and a 10-minute Q&A, I have to do exhaustive research. ... It takes about three months to create a work” like this, Norfolk said.
Saturday
• At 11 a.m., Los Angeles-based actor/writer Fred Blanco will portray Cesar Chavez, the American labor leader and Latino American civil rights activist.
• At noon, a familiar face, Paxton Williams, will assume the identity of Paul Laurence Dunbar — one of the first influential black poets in American literature. Williams, of course, is the former executive director of the Carver Birthplace Association. Williams considers Dunbar a genius, most recently portraying him in 2014.
“Earlier this year, I realized it had been five years since I portrayed Dunbar, and so in June, I hosted a small gathering at my home where I portrayed Dunbar on the occasion of his birthday,” Williams said. “I was inspired to portray Dunbar after visiting his (Ohio) home in 2009. My friend, Joanne Yeck, told me if I ever wanted to portray someone other than Carver, I should consider Dunbar. The more I read about him and the more I read his poems and short stories, the more I realized I wanted to portray him. Dunbar was a genius, and his writing still today has a relevance such that I wanted more people to know about him and his works.”
• At 1 p.m., Rebecca Now will perform as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, suffragist, social activist, abolitionist and leading figure of the early women’s rights women movement.
• At 2 p.m., Michael Pahsetopah — award-winning Oklahoma dancer and storyteller, flutist, and member of the Osage tribe — will introduce stories highlighting Native American cultures.
Storytelling Days, Williams said, “provides another opportunity for individuals and communities to get together to explore the stories that make us who we are. We don’t know each other as we should, and Storytelling Days — if we take advantage of it — can help us better understand where others came from and where others are coming from. It can also help us understand the past in a more informed way.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Details: 417-325-4151.
