Victoria Gaytan’s adventure with photography began at the age of 11, when her parents gave her an iPod Touch.
Using the device’s camera, she found herself taking photos of geometric details of her home. Those pictures sparked a love of photography that continues today.
Gaytan, 21, now a senior at Missouri Southern State University, is one of the photographers selected to take part in PhotoSpiva 2020. The show — the longest-running photographic competition of its kind in the U.S. — opens on Friday, March 20, with a reception.
Gaytan, who is also the photo editor for The Chart, Missouri Southern’s student-run newspaper, has a work in the show titled “0.567,” taken in November 2018, during the Associated Collegiate Press convention in Louisville, Kentucky.
It features a view of a bridge in downtown Louisville. Gaytan said she loves it because it has a limited color palette of blues, browns and reds.
The photo is just one in a series of works using a minimalist/formalist mix of styles that Gaytan is compiling as part of her bachelor’s in fine arts with an emphasis in printmaking.
“I love this mix because it’s very geometric and focuses on harsh lines while adhering to the rule of thirds,” Gaytan said. “Minimalism, to me, focuses on the minute details — maybe something’s texture or lights and shadows to tell more or less the visual components of the situation.”
Formalism, she continued, plays a role by allowing her to focus on the geometric structure of her composition. Both styles help her capture space or the atmosphere of the world around her in striking ways.
Her style of photography has a meditative quality to it because it helps her focus on smaller portions of the big picture. It has also given her a new perspective of the world.
“Our lives are so busy, we don’t take time to appreciate the nuances around us,” Gaytan said. “We have such a busy world, we visually see 100s, 1,000s and millions of things throughout life. Minimalism/formalism is nice to have because it gives us a visual break.
“It also helps us appreciate things that are reflected in space.”
PhotoSpiva
Gaytan first learned about the competition two years ago. This year, as she neared graduation, she decided to enter, submitting five images. Of those five, one was selected by the juror.
Initially, “0.567” was not one of the images she considered submitting. As she prepared a print for class, Gaytan said, it became a favorite image. The name comes from the proportional location at which the building appears when the photo is scaled to 6 inches wide.
She’s thrilled it is one of the 85 images accepted for this year’s show. She hopes viewers take a look at her image and note the details, especially the fine features surrounding the light post and power lines.
Behind the lens
Gaytan received her first camera, what she affectionately calls her “point and shoot,” on her 17th birthday. She now uses a Sony A6000 mirrorless camera to capture her images.
As she creates her images, Gaytan tries to bring out different elements including visual aspects, light, texture and colors.
“There’s always something to keep in mind,” Gaytan said. “When you’re taking photos, you want contrast, because the contrast strengthens the visual image.”
She loves capturing images of urban and cityscapes because they allow her to play with light and shadows while viewing the world through a formalistic composition.
To create her prints, Gaytan uses a chemical transfer process. The effort involves taking laser jet printouts of digital images, then using a chemical — in her case lacquer thinner — to transfer the printouts to a softer surface, such as cotton paper.
The chemicals help re-emulsify the plastic ink used by laser jet printers, thus allowing the transfer to a different medium.
Gaytan said her parents, Drs. Rafael and Desiree Gaytan, have encouraged her photographic pursuits.
A member of the Joplin Home Schoolers’ Network, Gaytan attended Crowder College consecutively during her junior and senior years of high school, allowing her to graduate with a high school diploma and associate degree simultaneously.
During her time at Missouri Southern, Gaytan has also served as a writer, managing/photo editor and editor-in-chief for The Chart.
In addition to PhotoSpiva, Gaytan’s work will be featured in her senior show, set for April 27 to May 1, at the Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern.
That show, she said, plays off an idea created by Andy Worhol’s Brillo Boxes exhibit, when he asked viewers to consider what art truly involves.
“He focused on the commercialized things in art, while I’m focusing on the daily life of art, which gives us visual breaks,” Gaytan said, adding that pieces of her Missouri Southern show will include interactive elements, drawing viewers into the exhibit. “I ask viewers to be analytical about the images. I ask them to play with what is created.”
PhotoSpiva 2020
Founded in 1977, PhotoSpiva takes place annually at Spiva Center for the Arts. It is the longest-running photographic competition of its kind in the U.S. It’s designed to “present an exhibition of excellence in photography, celebrating the scope and vigorous activity of today’s contemporary photographers.”
Dr. April M. Watson served as this year’s jurior. She has worked at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, for the past 12 years, primarily focusing on the Hallmark Photographic Collection. Prior to the Nelson-Atkins. Watson held curatorial research positions at the National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C., and the Center for Creative Photography, Tucson.
The exhibition opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 20 and remains open during regular hours thru May 16.
