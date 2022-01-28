IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Halle Miller, of Lamar, was named to the fall dean's list at Ellsworth Community College.
To be eligible for the dean's list, students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester and at least a 3.5 GPA.
JOPLIN, MO - Marcella C. Barlow, 90, a retired music teacher from Webb City School District, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Byers Avenue United Methodist Church, Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.