Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 7:03 pm
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Kourtney Flynn, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was named to the University of Saint Mary's spring 2022 dean's list.
The dean's list is for students who ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.
