Refusing to postpone or cancel their production of “Mayhem in Mayville,” officials with Joplin’s Dream Theatre have embraced a new high-tech solution during the pandemic crisis.
Saturday night, the theater group will air the popular murder mystery live on Facebook.
“This ‘outside of the box’ thinking is exactly what we need to revitalize our community and let them know that we’re still here, that we’re here to entertain them ... during this time of scare,” said James Boone, the show’s co-director with Becky Jones.
The show was set to open this past weekend, but that was before the worldwide pandemic took root in Missouri. The play would have also served as the debut performance for Studio 124, Dream Theatre’s new black box theater located at 124 S. Main St. in downtown Joplin.
So, Boone said with a chuckle, “our debut will be online.”
Unlike most theatrical productions, “Mayhem in Mayville” prevents Boone from simply pointing a static camera at the stage and filming the results. The technology “has made us completely rethink the play,” he said.
How so? Holding camera in hands, Boone will morph into a television or movie director of sorts, as he dances from one performer to the next, tight on faces, moving as they move, swiveling to focus on new actors entering the playing field.
“My job is trying to get as much of this story as possible,” he said.
Complicating matters further, “Mayhem” is famed for its audience interactions. It’s a classic murder whodunit. Set inside a coffee shop, a dead body is discovered, and every cast member is a potential suspect. Ultimately, it’s the audience members themselves who solve the crime, based on clues given to them throughout the play. Even the cast doesn’t know who the killer is until the audience decides that person's fate.
It’s a tall enough task to pull off the play in a traditional setting, Boone said. Difficulty’s ramped up when everything is performed online, with actors performing inside an empty building.
Thanks to Facebook Live, “People can still vote. People can still participate by commenting online,” Boone said.
Those who camp in front of their computers Saturday for the nearly two-hour show are encouraged to keep a notepad and pencil handy. Clues to help the audience have already been posted on Studio 124’s Facebook page. And on several occasions, the detective solving the crime will turn to the camera and break the fourth wall by asking the online audience direct questions.
The new format “made us completely have to rethink the play. We’re going to plow right through this thing. It will be fun. It will exciting," he said.
Once the show ends Saturday night, that’s it. It will immediately be taken down for copyright reasons.
Boone would love to see 320-plus people tune in tomorrow night. That would double the 160 people cast members would have originally entertained had all four of their planned shows sold out.
And speaking of sold-out crowds: There will be a donation button available on the Facebook page for those who want to help support the new theater.
“It would be a great cry of support for our actors," Boone said. "But (money) isn’t my focus. My focus is to give our public this production that it would have missed if we hadn’t decided to do it.”
