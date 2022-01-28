MIAMI, Okla. — Although the rock band Sugar Ray has been around since the mid-1980s, they didn’t hit mainstream popularity until 11 years later, when their hit single “Fly” hit the airwaves and made the band a household name.
In 1999, their bestselling album to date, “14:59,” was released. It featured popular songs like “Someday,” “Falls Apart” and “Every Morning,” which can still be heard frequently on local rock stations.
All three songs and many others — including No. 1 hit song “When It’s Over” — will be featured this weekend inside the Peoria Showplace at Buffalo Run Casino & Resort.
The band, co-founded by Mark McGrath on vocals and Rodney Sheppard on lead guitar, has sold more than 10 million records and gathered hundreds of millions of streams. Over the decades, they’ve shared the stage with Kiss, the Rolling Stones, Run-DMC and the Sex Pistols.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the music takes off at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $35 to $60 and are on sale now.
Upcoming concerts at Buffalo Run include Great White and Slaughter on Feb. 19, Theory of a Deadman on Feb. 26 and Night Ranger on March 26.
‘Remove Shoes Before Entering’
You don’t actually have to remove your shoes when you see this sign. It’s the name of the new opera penned by nationally known composer Michael Ching.
This Heartland Opera Theatre production is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Black Box Theatre on the Missouri Southern State University campus.
The opera follows a group of students who come upon an abandoned building filled with objects, where each one reflects on a memory associated with the objects. According to the theater’s Facebook page, MSSU students in the cast include Austin Prince, Taylor Lewis, Jarrett Little, Sophie Stoebel and Michaela West.
The next show will take place in May: “A Night of Comedy,” an outdoor cabaret that will tour Joplin, Carthage and Neosho.
‘Of Mice and Men’
John Steinbeck’s classic is in the hands of David Kloppenborg, who directs this Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre stage play that continues Saturday and Sunday of this weekend, as well as Friday, Feb. 4, through Sunday, Feb. 6.
The novella centers on friends Lennie and George and their struggles to live the American dream. The play contains strong language, adult themes and violence that some may find offensive.
The cast includes Timothy Lenze, Phil Butler, Jim Robinson, Tyler Hankins, Megan Oliver, Richard Roberts, Sid Davis, Bill Welsh, Zach Bradley and Ken Anderson.
Prices are $29 for adults, $26 for seniors, $24 for students, $23 for youths and $12 for children 6-12. For ticket reservations, call 417-358-9665.
Upcoming plays include the fast-paced farce “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” the Neil Simon comedy “The Dinner Party” and the drama “On Golden Pond.”
ArtCon 2022
The Neosho Art Council’s popular ArtCon is set to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Neosho Junior High School, 14646 Kodiak Road.
Meet anime voice actor Bryn Apprill from “My Hero Academia” and “Attack on Titan”; get free autographs from 10 a.m. to noon, with a Q&A panel scheduled afterward. Highlights include a cosplay contest for all ages, esports tournament and free panels. Guest comic artists Kristopher Harris and Scott Drummond will appear. Admission is $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.