Today it is summer
Tomorrow will be fall.
I see the purple asters,
I hear the autumn’s call.
I feel the warm sun shining
As a balmy south wind blows;
I see more flowers blooming,
And I see the grass still grows.
The goldenrod is waving,
The bees are in the clover.
I hear a distant honking—
The geese are flying over.
The maple leaves are golden;
The pumpkins, round and yellow.
The apple cheeks are rosy,
The pears are getting mellow.
The nuts are growing rounder,
The cornstalks, brown and sear.
By twenty lovely tokens
I know that fall is near.
Today it still is summer,
Tomorrow will be fall.
Today I am barefoot –
Oh, how I love it all!
— Nona Keen Duffy
