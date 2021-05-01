Mike Greenstreet will host a 5 p.m. Sunday Singing at Forest Park Church, located at Seventh and Range Line Road.
The gospel music show will feature the well-known Ascension Quartet. Joining the quartet on stage will be the three-member Spring Street Blue Grass Band from Northeast Oklahoma, along with Southwest Missouri's Fox Sisters.
Also performing during the regular concert, as well as a 4:45 p.m. pre-show, will be Doug and Cindy Ward, Toni Burlingame and Mike Greenstreet.
Admission is free; donations will be accepted. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Details: 417-529-3655.
