Mike Greenstreet will host a Sunday singing at 5 p.m. Sunday at Forest Park Church, located at Seventh and Range Line Road.
Linda Simmons and Willis Spencer will each do separate opening numbers. They will be followed by Todd and Billie East from Miami, Oklahoma, as well as Greenstreet and other local singing talent.
The featured artist for the month of December will be the Seneca-based Borderline Bluegrass.
Admission is free; donations will be accepted.
Details: 417-529-3655.
