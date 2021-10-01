Mike Greenstreet will host a Sunday Singing at 5 p.m. Sunday at Forest Park Church, located at Seventh Street and Range Line Road.
The gospel music show will feature The Missourians. Also performing will be Sherri Perry from Bella Vista, Arkansas. Additional performances this month will be by Heaven's Harmony, a group from Forest Park Church, as well as three singers joining Greenstreet on the stage.
Admission is free; donations will be accepted.
Details: 417-529-3655.
