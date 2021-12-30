Mike Greenstreet will host a Sunday Singing at 5 p.m. Sunday at Forest Park Church, Seventh Street and Range Line Road.
The featured artist is Becky Short from Washington, Missouri. She is part of the Davis Family singers and has performed in many venues, including the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
Also appearing will be the McCrackens from Fairview, Missouri.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Details: 417-529-3655.
