News of two successful vaccines has given people worldwide a big morale boost. It’s done the same to those in the movie industry.
The pandemic, coupled with theater chain closures, has wreaked havoc on the industry, forcing movie studios to shift large chunks of their film releases to 2021.
Christopher Nolan’s action-thriller “Tenet” was the first Hollywood tentpole movie to open in theaters after the pandemic shutdown, and it managed to gross $362 million worldwide, making it the fourth-highest film of 2020 — behind “Bad Boys for Life” and two Chinese productions. But that wasn’t enough to help the film break even financially.
But another tentpole movie, released on Christmas Day, has proven more profitable this time around. According to CNBC, the superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” set a pandemic theatrical release record with $16.7 million in box office sales in the U.S. and Canada.
The movie is the first in a line of WarnerMedia films to simultaneously open inside theaters and the streaming service HBO Max. Some of the more anticipated Warner releases, announced earlier this year, are “Tom & Jerry,” on March 5; “Godzilla vs. Kong,” on May 21; “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” on July 16; “The Suicide Squad,” on Aug. 6; “Dune,” on Oct. 1; and “The Matrix 4,” on Dec. 22.
Even in the middle of the pandemic, and despite the movie’s digital release on HBO Max, the numbers surrounding “Wonder Woman 1984” have proven there’s still a hunger from people to return to theaters to watch a major superhero movie on the silver screen.
“We had a good weekend,” Scott Kelley, manager and projectionist for Lamar’s Plaza Theater, said Monday about the “Wonder Woman 1984” premiere.
For a long stretch of time last year, the Plaza and the area’s two drive-in theaters were the only public screens showing movies to the public. “Wonder Woman 1984” was originally scheduled for release on Dec. 13, 2019.
“The big screen experience with movie fans I feel is the best," Kelley continued. "We (still) limit our crowds from COVID-19, so we didn’t get to capacity on any showings." Still, “everyone is able to spread out in the auditorium. We have extra showings this week to help with that as well.”
“We were very excited to get this film onscreen and hopeful that it would perform well,” said Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations for B&B Theaters, which owns theater complexes in Neosho and Miami, Oklahoma. “We knew it would be the biggest film of the year — admittedly, a low bar — but we have been thrilled with the turnout."
In fact, "we were so happy to see folks come out and explicitly tell us they were choosing the theatrical experience over other options," he continued.
While the varied COVID-19 restrictions limited capacity across the chain’s nearly 50 B&B locations, “we routinely sold out shows across our footprints," Farnsworth said. “Without divulging too much, our grosses were proportionally similar to last year’s Christmastime season, adjusted for seat count restrictions.”
He added: “We even had some patrons who had immunocompromised folks at home — who were unable to come to the movies — come in and buy theater popcorn and snacks to take home to enjoy the feature.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.