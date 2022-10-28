CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — New Hope Church of Carl Junction will hold its Lord's Acre supper and auction Saturday, Nov. 5, at County Road 270 and Kafir Road.
The supper will start at 4 p.m. and go until 7 p.m. The menu will be homemade noodles with chicken, ham, rolls, vegetables, dessert and a drink. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. To-go orders will be available.
The auction will start at 7:30 p.m., with Cindy Herr serving as the auctioneer. Among the items up for auction are handicrafts, needlework and baked goods.
