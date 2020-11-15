Sweet-natured pit bull awaits home

When Remy — a sweet-natured, ginger-colored pit bull mix — was found hobbling around Landreth Park by a group of college kids two months ago, she was on her last legs and, truth be told, on her way out.
If these young men and women hadn’t coaxed the shivering dog over to them, befriended her and brought her to Joplin’s Golden Paw Pet Resort, it’s likely she would be long gone now, a small, scattered pile of half-buried bones, forgotten to the world.
Instead, the young adult dog has received a second chance at life at the no-kill shelter.
“She was so weak she couldn’t even stand up,” said Golden Paw’s Alexis Prado Thursday, smiling down at Remy as she chewed on a bone at her feet. “We had to carry her in and … carry her outside for the first few days because she couldn’t walk.”
Remy “was basically as skinny as a dog could be,” Prado continued. She had fleas so bad that blood was clumped all over her. We had to treat her for anemia and skin infections.”
Over the last two months, however, Remy has transformed into a canine version of a healthy princess, gaining 20-plus pounds during that time; she currently tips the scales at 54 pounds.
Prado doesn’t know Remy’s back story, which is all too common for the dogs and cats inside shelters. In most cases, maybe it’s a good thing they don’t. Prado does know that Remy once had had a home, because she’d been spayed. But it’s obvious that, sometime earlier this year, she’d either escaped from her home or had been dumped. Because the massive number of ticks on her body, she’d been on her own and absolutely alone for a good long while.
“This wasn’t something that had happened overnight,” Prado said.
Nobody stepped forward to claim her after Golden Paw officials made several attempts online for her owners to contact them about Remy. Each inquiry went unanswered; she didn’t even receive a courtesy “maybe that is my missing dog?” post that so many other animals receive.
But now, “she’s a healthy, happy, beautiful dog,” Prado said of Remy.
I’ll say. When I met the youngster, there wasn’t a single part of her body that stopped moving from the time I entered the shelter’s lobby to the moment I left it. I focused on her whip-thin tail that sliced through the air like a sharp blade — the so-called “happy tail” — but everything about her was a reddish blur of movement.
“Her whole body wiggles when she sees people,” Prado said. “She just wags her whole body.”
When I see Remy’s pictures, she’s enjoying the attention from Golden Paw’s Rebecca Williams, rarely straying from her lap.
“She’s just super friendly with everyone,” Williams said, who lives in Lamar. “She’s one of the sweetest pit bulls we’ve ever had.”
Remy is excellent with children and does well around dogs of her size. However, like a majority of dogs, she doesn’t do well around smaller animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs.
“We’re going to have to push her pretty hard” to find a home, Prado said, “because of the (pit bull) bans in the area, that makes it a little bit more difficult. And sometimes, pit bulls just get overlooked in the kennel. Nobody wants to get them out and see them.”
Hopefully, Remy and other pit bulls calling the shelter home will prove to be the exceptions.
To adopt Remy, call Golden Paw at 417-623-0842 or visit its Facebook page for more information.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.