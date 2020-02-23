GROVE, Okla. — Donna Kier’s family grew by three children and five grandchildren all before her 12th birthday. Maddoc Dixon, meanwhile, mastered reading before his second birthday.
What do Kier and Dixon have in common? Calendar years aside, Kier and Dixon are 12 and 2, respectively — because of a calendar quirk that recurs every four years known as leap year.
Thanks to advice given to Julius Caesar by Sosigenes, an Alexandrian astronomer, an extra day has been added to the calendar year every four years since 46 B.C.
The idea came because, while a calendar year is 365 days long, it actually takes the earth an extra quarter of a day to circle the sun each year.
Thus, once every four years, a day, Feb. 29, is added to keep the calendar and solar year in sync — and ultimately, so the seasons as they are known now stay in the same months.
A month for birthdays
Donna Kier jokes her mother didn’t set out to have a leap year baby. Instead, Mary Robinson simply hoped her daughter would arrive on Feb. 27 and give her a birthday buddy.
Kier, it seems, had different plans. Even though her mom’s labor was induced on Feb. 26, Kier had a different schedule, arriving on Feb. 29, 1972.
“She just wanted to have me on her birthday,” Kier said with a laugh.
Multiple family members have birthdays in February. Kier’s father, Kenneth Robinson, was born on Feb. 7, while her uncle Jimmy Robinson was born on Feb. 20.
Kier’s sister Barbara was born on Feb. 18, and brother Bill calls Feb. 11 his birthdate. Kier even has a daughter, Kathleen Asbury, with a Feb. 16 birthdate.
Kier’s mother tried two more times to have a child on Feb. 27: daughters Patty and Lori arrived a year apart, both on Feb. 28. Kier jokes she remembers her mom being gone for those birthdays, joking baby sisters were the main gift she received during those years.
Kier got her own birthday buddy when niece Cheyenne Bright arrived on the scene on Feb. 29, 1996. She jokes that a great-niece may share the birthday, as Kier’s niece Shelby Rhoads is expecting a daughter on Feb. 27.
“I keep telling her she might not come till my birthday,” Kier said with a grin.
During the regular years, Kier and her sisters would celebrate their birthdays together. But come a leap year, Patty and Lori would get a birthday cake on Feb. 28, while Kier got her cake on Feb. 29.
Next weekend, Kier anticipates having a girls’ night out with her sisters and mom, most likely complete with bingo or casino games.
The daughter of migrant fruit farmers, Kier split her childhood years going between Orville, Washington, where family members picked apples, and Gravette, Arkansas, where grapes and strawberries were prevalent.
Kier was born in Hillsboro, Oregon, because her parents didn’t want to have her while traveling home to Arkansas. The family also picked cherries in Oregon and oranges in Florida.
Kier has two favorite leap year birthdays. The first took place in Ms. Franks’ first grade class in Gravette, Arkansas. Franks threw a party for Kier that included gifts, cake and balloons.
“I loved that she acknowledged it and legit gave me a party,” Kier said.
The other party took place in 2012, when friends and family members threw her a 40th birthday celebration at J.R. Spanky’s near Grove.
She’s already looking ahead to future birthdays. While her 50th will come during a regular year, 60 comes during a leap year.
Ultimately thought, Kier will spend this birthday and others with family members.
“I love having a big family,” Kier said. “Other than one sister, who lives in Washington state. The rest live in the Four-State area.”
Planning with a twist
Maddoc Dixon’s arrival was initially set for early March. As his parents, Derek and Casey, talked with their doctor about the scheduled cesarean section, having a baby on Feb. 29 began to emerge as a possibility.
While Casey didn’t want to have a leap year baby at first, their doctor and Derek’s reasoning won her over.
“I said he’ll have a unique and cool birthday,” Derek said. “I think that any little thing in life that is unique and special is worth it.”
Like Kier, Maddoc shares his birthday glory with his sisters: Akira will turn 10 on March 7, while Idony turned 3 on Feb. 20.
For his 2nd birthday (or 8th birthday in regular years), Maddoc and his family plan to venture to Chuck E. Cheese for a party. A skating party is also in the works.
A fan of WWE Wrestling, Maddoc hopes to get some John Cena and The Rock items. Maddoc also likes Scooby Doo because “he’s funny.”
The boy thinks it’s cool to have a leap year birthday because it’s special.
Maddoc, a second grader in Grove, is most excited about celebrating his birthday in PE class, especially if they play dodgeball — game rules say nobody can get him out on his birthday
“I’m very good at ducking (the ball) because I’m small,” Maddoc said with a grin.
He’s also planning what treat he’ll take to school. While he likes cake, Maddoc’s favorite treats include iced chocolate donuts with sprinkles.
Outside of the classroom, Maddoc likes to play at recess, his favorite color is green, he reads the “A to Z Mysteries,” and he loves to play “Minecraft” and “Star Wars”. He’s appeared as Tiny Tim and as a Raccoon Twin in recent Miami Little Theatre productions. In December, he learned to snowboard during a family trip to New Mexico.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.