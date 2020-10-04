Members of the Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Sorority met Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Central United Methodist Church of Webb City. The hostesses for the evening were Melissa Routledge, Joyce Farrar and Neoma Farrar.
The meeting was conducted by President Tina Wilson with 10 members present. Each member was asked to bring school supplies to be donated to the following school districts: Webb City, Missouri Southern State University Lion’s Club Academy, Neosho, Diamond, Joplin, Carthage and Pierce City.
Reports from the Missouri State Convention held this summer were given by Neoma Farrar. It was announced the sorority won six pearls; members Penny Hounshell and Kathy Casella were awarded Silver Sister awards for 25 years; as well as Annette Elam and Sarah Llames becoming Violet Sisters with 10 year awards.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Central United Methodist Church in Webb City. Hostesses will be Vera Ellison, Shelly Kneeland and Paula Stewart. Founder’s Day will be the program.
Remember, October is International Alpha Delta Kappa month. ADK is a sorority for women educators. Mayor Ken Ragsdale of Webb City has signed the chapter’s proclamation.
The major goals of ADK are as follows: to build recognition to outstanding educators; to build fraternal fellowship among educators, adding to their effectiveness in the promotion of excellence in education; to establish high standards in education; and to promote educational and charitable projects and activities enriching the lives of individuals everywhere.
The local chapter from Jasper County has 20 members from the school systems of Joplin, Webb City, Neosho, Carthage, Diamond and Pierce City. President Wilson is a first grade teacher at Diamond.
