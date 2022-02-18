The Ten Tenors, hailing from Down Under, came to Joplin in 2018 to spread some Christmas cheer. After a 9,400-mile journey, they’re back for an encore performance and ready to spread some Valentine’s Day-related love to their Southwest Missouri-based fans.
The Saturday, Feb. 26, concert is named “Love is in the Air” and will center on songs dominated by ... you guessed it — love.
“This will be the second time we have had the pleasure of bringing The Ten Tenors to Joplin,” said Emily Frankoski, director of Connect2Culture, in a release. “In 2018, the group delivered a holiday show that left our audience clapping and cheering long after the final curtain. Everyone was floored by them.”
Songs performed by the ensemble known simply as TTT will include the Beatles’ “All You Need is Love,” Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything for Love” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” However, the 7 p.m. concert is a celebration of love in all forms, platonic and romantic, she said.
“Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with a significant other or spouse, friends or family members, this unique, unforgettable experience is a great way to show someone how much you care.”
The group is famous for their ability to transition suddenly from a traditional opera ballad to a foot-tapping rock or pop song and to back up harmonizing vocals with choreographed performances onstage. It’s a sound the Los Angeles Times dubbed “pure electricity and undeniable drama” and something the group has perfected since forming in 1995.
The group consists of Cameron Barclay, Daniel Belle, Michael Edwards, Keane Fletcher, Paul Gelsumini, Nathan Lay, Jared Newall, Boyd Owen, J.D. Smith and James Watkinson.
“One of the best parts of this job is visiting places that we would otherwise never see,” Edwards, the group’s music director, told the Joplin Globe in 2018. “A common denominator between all American audiences is their appreciation for our shows. But performing in intimate settings is a highlight.”
With their unmistakable charm and incredible 10-part harmonies, Frankoski added, “TTT has won the hearts (and ears) of more than 90 million listeners — some of whom reside in the area.”
The concert will be taking place at the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center, 2104 Indiana Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $55, and they can be purchased at connect2culture.org, by phone at 417-501-5550, or Saturday, Feb. 19, at Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St.
