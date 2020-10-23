The good news this Halloween is that your house probably won’t get TP’d even if you turn out all the lights and pretend that you’re not home or dead because you’re too tight to buy a bag of Kit Kats for trick-or-treaters.
Toilet paper is far too precious a commodity this year to be draping on oak trees.
On the off chance, however, that pranksters do TP your property, you should be able to salvage most of that treasure if it hasn’t been precipitated on. It’s dark until nearly 7 a.m. so the neighbors won’t need to see you frantically rewinding. If caught, simply pretend to be frisking the trees for your Joplin Globe.
Trick-or-treaters are among the savviest bunch of door-to-door peddlers, though. After only a few trips around the block, by about age 7, a little ghoul can tell you which houses and neighborhoods to visit and which to avoid. Word about deadbeat treat-givers spreads faster than a streaking black cat.
From my own ghosting days and later while beaming a flashlight on footpaths for my own three little creeps, I overheard plenty of candy intel exchanged:
“Don’t waste your time going to that old guy’s house,” a pirate whispered. “He’s a dentist and gives out toothbrushes.”
The fairy princess receiving that message thanked him and pointed across the street where spooky music shrieked and a porch-lit witch with wire chin whiskers stirred a cauldron of treats.
“That witch has really awesome treats and dares you to take three bags,” the princess exclaimed. “It’s super stuff like giant Butterfingers and cans of soda.”
Long gone and mourned are the truly awesome Halloween goodies, including homemade chocolate cupcakes, brownies, caramel apples and popcorn balls that homeowners once doled out to hobos and clowns.
Even with specially bagged and sanitized Halloween treats this year, some treats are more welcome than others. Treat-givers who don’t want to rescue valuable toilet paper and smashed pumpkins from their front yards should avoid handing out toothbrushes, religious tracts and, most of all, political buttons and bumper stickers this year.
The world is scary enough already.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
