SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the arts are going on — virtually.
The pandemic began bearing down at the time that Spiva Center for the Arts was opening its signature — and most popular — annual exhibit, PhotoSpiva, a national photography competition. Spiva wasn’t about to cancel such an anticipated exhibit. It had no choice but to take the exhibit online for a virtual viewing of it.
The same thing is now happening with the Springfield Art Museum’s signature exhibit, Watercolor USA, its annual national competition. Like PhotoSpiva, it’s a distinguished exhibit that attracts people from the region. I know local art patrons who never miss it.
Like Spiva, the Springfield museum chose not to cancel its popular exhibit, especially as it was entering its 59th year. It was taken online just like PhotoSpiva and many other prominent national exhibits.
The competitive exhibition is a survey of contemporary watercolor painting in America. The works that are accepted push the boundaries of traditional water media and they are exemplary in styles and techniques. They may be mixed with other mediums and created not only in 2D, but also in 3D.
This year’s exhibit, which runs through Aug. 16, drew 471 entries from artists in 48 states, plus the District of Columbia and Japan, said Cindy Quayle, exhibits manager for the museum. The exhibit juror, Misa Jefferies, assistant curator of the Contemporary Art Museum in St. Louis, narrowed those entries to only 81 that gained inclusion in the show.
A painting by one of Joplin’s own, Debbie Reed, was among those accepted into the exhibit. Debbie is an award-winning artist who works in a variety of mediums and has been accepted into watercolor competitions nationwide, as well as in China. Her works have made it into Watercolor USA several times, dating back to 2009.
I attempted to contact Debbie for some insight into her piece in this year’s Watercolor USA, but I struck out in reaching her. Being familiar with Debbie’s work, I can promise that it was another one of her stunning pieces, rich in color and incredibly detailed.
It is such richness of color that always grabs me when I visit this exhibition. Whether the pieces are abstract, realism, figurative, still life or a combination of those, brilliant color captures their essence. That’s part of what makes watercolor paintings so distinctive. Because of the transparency of watercolor paints, they create a luminosity in paintings. They allow a painter to capture light at a level that makes it almost glow.
True to past Watercolor USA exhibit pieces, some of those in this year’s exhibit are so exquisitely detailed that they appear as photographs. That’s no easy feat, considering that watercolor paint is so fluid that it tends to flow and move in different directions. Only accomplished painters can control the paint so well that they can create intricate detail that is comparable to a photograph.
Such qualities in the Watercolor USA exhibit has greatly expanded my appreciation of the medium.
While gaining followers of the medium is certainly an intent of the exhibit, there’s another drive behind it: Bringing national attention to the Springfield museum as a repository for conserving, preserving and collecting water media.
That’s the mission of Watercolor USA Honor Society (WHS), a nonprofit organization of artists whose paintings have won in past editions of the show or who have served as jurors for the competition. The WHS presents cash awards separate from the overall exhibit awards, and all the winning artwork goes into the museum’s permanent collection.
In all, there was about $40,000 in cash that was awarded in this year’s competition. The overall first place award of $3,000 went to a still life by Laurin McCracken of Ft. Worth, Texas.
The exhibit can be viewed through a virtual tour of the gallery, but I suggest viewing it through its photo album, which may be accessed at sgfmuseum.org/246/watercolorUSA. The virtual tour is through Google maps and I found it rather difficult to maneuver through an exhibit. The photo album allows much easier viewing, though it does not list the name of the pieces nor the artists who submitted them.
While online to visit Watercolor USA, you might also take a virtual tour of “Framed: The Art of the Picture Frame,” which will be on view until September 27. The exhibit utilizes picture frames, both historic and contemporary, from the museum’s permanent collection to demonstrate frame styles and trends through history. The pieces highlight the aesthetics of framing while also illustrating the role of it in conserving and preserving artwork.
These exhibits can be viewed on site at the museum but be aware that precautions have been instituted to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Based on the square footage of the museum, only 80 visitors are allowed inside at a time and it’s on a first come, first served basis. Visitors must social distance, but facemasks are not required, except on staff. Marked pathways on the floor indicate the best route between galleries, and there are hand sanitizing stations throughout the building.
The museum is in Phelps Grove Park at National and Brookside Drive. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Monday. There is no admission.
