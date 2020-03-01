To most British citizens, the United States is New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, Florida. All the places in between are just dots and colors on maps.
So Jordan Oliver feels lucky that, thanks to his role as Tapper in the runaway international theatrical show “The Choir of Man,” he’s able to experience firsthand all the parts of the U.S. few Brits ever get to see.
Namely, places like Joplin.
“There’s a ton of excitement on the road for us whilst we discover new places all over the States, Joplin included,” said Oliver, who dances and sings and plays “a bit of trumpet” during the show. “Big cities are great, but when we bring the show to smaller areas, the energy and welcome we are hit with on stage is amazing.
“It’s definitely the reason why I am loving this tour.”
Oliver and eight other performers from across the pond will perform their 80-minute show on Tuesday, March 10, at Joplin Memorial Hall, 212 W. Eighth St.
So is “The Choir of Man” a party or concert? According to Oliver, it’s a little bit of both. The show combines high-energy dance with live music and foot-stomping dance choreography that ranges from The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge.”
The ongoing North American tour has “genuinely been everything I hoped for and more,” Oliver said.
“I haven’t performed many other shows that get the audience up on their feet for the entire finale, having as much fun as we do — it’s truly special. What’s even better is that when you look out into the audience, the 7-year-olds are dancing and so are the 70-year-olds.”
Inspired by an impromptu jam session inside an Irish pub, “The Choir of Man” is described as an interactive performance featuring a group of “handsome blokes” who sing crowd-pleasing songs on a set that looks like an Irish bar one might find in Dublin or London.
A few audience members will get the chance to share a pint or two with the cast before the show. The on-stage bar, called The Jungle, will open 15 minutes before the show’s 7:30 p.m. start, offering free beers. There will also be one or two off-stage bars serving alcoholic drinks.
“So when the audience arrives, we are there to invite them onto the stage — or into the pub. We’ll have local beer (Indian Springs Brewing Co. of Neosho) ready for them to have a pint on us, then chat with us before we grab our instruments and get to singing. The audience will have plenty of opportunities to join in, either from their seats or up on stage, which can lead to some unforgettable performances.
“The show for us stays mostly the same every night,” he continued, “but if an audience member wants their shining moment, it can get very interesting.”
This will be the fourth and final performance of the 2019-20 Curtains Up series.
“People are starting to catch on,” Connect2Culture director Emily Frankoski said of the series. “They are starting to realize the performances we are bringing are both unique and accessible … artists and genres not already available in our community, and I think people appreciate not having to travel too far from home for quality entertainment.”
Tickets are $31 for front floor seating and $21 for back floor and mezzanine.
For details, call 417-501-5550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.