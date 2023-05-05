In a planned visit to the area, The Combat Team will combine martial arts with a personal testimony of faith.
The team uses martial arts as a platform to share the love of Christ. Brian Bryan, CEO and president of The Combat Team, said using martial arts draws people in and allows the team to chat with them about overcoming obstacles, breaking through barriers and having a life in Christ.
“Karate breaks down walls,” Bryan said. “After you’ve seen a couple of boards broken, or concrete broken, then you can share what God’s done in your life and what he wants to do in their lives.”
The Combat Team’s scheduled stops in the area include Watered Gardens on Monday; the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri on Tuesday; the First United Methodist Church in Monett on Wednesday and Thursday; Carterville First Baptist Church on Saturday, May 13; and Souls Harbor on Sunday, May 14.
They will also visit several area schools for martial arts demonstrations. A full schedule with times and locations can be found at combatteam.com. The events are free and open to the public.
“I hope the message people come away from the show with is that God does love them, he has a plan for their lives and he wants to be part of their lives,” Bryan said.
At the end of The Combat Team’s presentation, Bryan said he gives his own testimony of faith. He was adopted when he was 14, and remembers that you’re promised certain things when you’re adopted. The adopting parent promises to give you their last name, to help you with all your needs and to love you like their very own child, he said.
In that same way, believers are adopted into God’s kingdom, Bryan said.
“When you ask Jesus into your life, you get this dad who has known you since the very beginning,” Bryan said. “He wants to show you how much he loves you, to become part of his family. He did that through his son, Jesus.”
Bryan has done martial arts all of his life. He said movies paint a different picture of martial arts, often fueled by revenge and ego. True martial artists have a code of respect, discipline and humility.
Bryan said that to Christians, those characteristics sound a lot like Jesus.
“That’s all that Jesus asks us to be,” Bryan said.
