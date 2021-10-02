Years ago, a young Mitzi Starkweather curled up in front of the TV during a slumber party to watch “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” the iconic slasher film. She didn’t make it past the 10-minute mark, she said. Scared to death, she swore off horror movies forever.
But that was then. Today, the Joplin-based professional photographer has rediscovered a love for campy 1970s and 1980s horror movies, thanks in part to her husband, Jordan Starkweather. They’ve spent more than a few nights this summer watching as many horror movies they could get their hands on, from “John Carpenter’s The Thing” to “C.H.U.D.” On July 31, after viewing “Friday the 13th Part III,” Jordan Starkweather turned to his wife and suggested she create a photo series based on traditional horror movie themes.
“I just said, ‘Oh, I love that idea — it’s just something that really resonated with me,’” Mitzi Starkweather said.
Debuting Friday night, her horror photo series — “The Final Girls” — can now be viewed all this month inside Joplin’s Chaos Brewery, 112 S. Main St.
“It’s a love letter to ’70s, ’80s and ’90s horror,” she said.
As the name implies, the theme behind the photo exhibit — six pictures, each 40 by 60 inches — showcases a final girl in an instantly recognizable horror movie setting. The final girl trope found in horror films refers to the very last girl or woman left alive to confront a cold and merciless killer or monster. Final girls have been featured in some of the most beloved horror franchises, such as Laurie Strode in “Halloween,” Alice Hardy in “Friday the 13th” and Nancy Thompson in “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”
“It’s meant to be viewed in person,” Mitzi Starkweather said of the exhibit. “There’s a whole story going on in each one. It’s like a pretend horror movie promotional poster.”
One photo shows a beauty queen where “pure beauty can’t keep you safe,” she said. A second showcases a slumber party girl “where safe spaces aren’t necessarily safe.” A third shows two women “where even women who partner with women aren’t necessarily safe from predatory men.” A fourth centers on a bride “inspired by a client who said her boyfriend cut off her finger when he was angry at her.” A fifth focuses on the girl next door where “good behavior and being smart won’t necessarily keep you safe.” A sixth photo is a self-portrait. There will also be an artist’s statement and a book filled with polaroid pictures highlighting behind-the-scenes work.
“What I wanted to show through each of the portraits is explore how women aren’t ever safe,” Mitzi Starkweather said. “I think as a woman watching a horror movie, it’s usually a woman going through the terror, right? It’s like a ritualistic way to confront your fears, but it’s so campy, and that’s what horror does for all of us. It’s just so cathartic.”
The photo series, she said, “is really cool because it helps keep that conversation going and validating women’s experiences and saying, ‘Yes, you are strong enough to fight through this no matter what.’”
She hopes people who visit Chaos to view her photos will have some sort of emotional reaction.
“When you confront your fears … it gives your power back, so I think when we get our power back, we have hope. I think that’s the ultimate goal,” she said.
Oh, and there will be blood — lots of bright red blood. The series has a parental discretion is advised warning.
“You can never have too much (blood),” Mitzi Starkweather said with a laugh. “But it’s PG-13 blood, not R-rated blood.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.