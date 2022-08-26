FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Based on the famed 1990 Hollywood romance, the musical version of “Pretty Woman” parts the curtains eight times from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25.
The show has been called both a “romantic fantasy” and a “contemporary fairy tale.”
“It’s always interesting when a popular movie like ‘Pretty Woman’ is adapted for the stage because experiencing it live is a completely different experience,” said Walton Arts Center’s Jennifer Wilson. The stage show “does a great job hitting all of those key points in the movie that are so iconic, so it’s familiar and comfortable to people who love the movie.”
The stage play is directed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, alongside acting leads Adam Pascal, playing Edward Lewis, and Olivia Valli, playing Vivian Ward. The show includes music written by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, Wilson said, adding a whole new key element to the show.
“Not everyone gets to go to New York and see a show on Broadway,” Wilson said, speaking of just how important culturally Walton Arts Center is to the Four-State Area. It draws thousands of Joplin residents to Northwest Arkansas each year. “So it is special that we are able to present touring productions at Walton … making these shows accessible to even more people across the country.
“This is the first national tour of the production,” she continued. “It was on Broadway in 2018 and kicked off the national tour in July in Tucson, Arizona. We are only the seventh stop on the tour.”
Tickets start at $41 and can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., maintains a great relationship with Broadway producers and touring companies, and “they know people in our region attend and appreciate Broadway shows,” Wilson said.
Adults, she said, can experience an extra fun treat with a show-themed cocktail class at 6:30 p.m. before the Saturday, Sept. 24, performance. A mixologist will guide participants through making and enjoying two drinks paired with appetizers. Tickets are $38 plus applicable fees and include two cocktails, appetizers and recipe cards for the drinks. Participants must be 21 or older.
Details: www.walton artscenter.org.
