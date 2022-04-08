The Steel Wheels are no strangers to the Four States, having played a 2015 gig in Pittsburg, Kansas, and at the famed Walnut Valley Festival on multiple occasions.
But their upcoming concert on Monday, April 25, at the Coda Concert House will be their first-ever visit to Joplin.
It’s been far too long of a wait, said Coda’s Jeff Morrow.
“Some bookings require patience — we first tried to bring the band to Joplin in 2014,” he said. “We’re so excited it’s finally happening eight years later.”
This five-piece band, who hails from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, has gained a hard-won reputation for an exciting, original take on old-fashioned Appalachian roots music — complete with four-part harmony, but with a modern twist of drums and electric guitar.
“At their core, The Steel Wheels is a bluegrass band … but make no mistake, this will be a high energy, full-band show,” Morrow said.
The Coda Concert House owner fell in love with the band when he and brother Steve saw them perform live in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a few years ago.
“That experience was a big part of my inspiration to begin Coda,” Morrow said, “and the dream to eventually have them perform here.”
The band consists of Trent Wagler (guitar/banjo), Jay Lapp (guitar/mandolin), Eric Brubaker (fiddle), Derek Kratzer (bass) and Kevin Garcia (drums). In 2010, their song, “Nothing You Can’t Lose,” received the Independent Music Award for best country song; their 2018 song, “Working on a Building,” nabbed the organization’s best gospel song. In all, The Steel Wheels have nabbed eight Independent Music Awards nominations.
During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band recorded more than 120 songs in their isolated studio.
“It’s not unusual for bands to try out new songs for the first time here (at Coda),” Morrow said, “or share a story behind the song they normally wouldn’t play. That’s what makes it so special.”
As is often the case, he continued, The Steel Wheels “will be playing much larger rooms over the weekend in bigger cities, and then hitting Coda on Monday. We’re really flexible … we’ll take a show any night of the week to make it easy for the bands. Often already passing through Joplin on tour, artists enjoy the opportunity to stop and play for a respectful crowd that will hang on every note.”
In fact, Morrow added with a grin, “we’ve already heard from several people of (the band’s) super fans who are driving in, knowing what a unique opportunity this (concert) is.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. To purchase reserved tickets for this one-night show, email info@codaconcerthouse.com.
