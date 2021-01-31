Despite icy weather and a title controversial to some, the Dream Theatre Troupe’s production of “The Vagina Monologues” drew a significant crowd and much public interest last year.
They hope for more of the same with the second round of this taboo-shattering play, which will be put on at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Studio 124 in downtown Joplin, Becki Arnall said.
“Personally, I feel that ‘The Vagina Monologues’ serves both the public and the performers, and there isn’t a lot of shows that cover such a wide impact. For me, that opportunity is important,” said Arnall, who is serving as executive producer. “The value of taking a step, possibly outside of your typical comfort zone, to listen to the stories of women from all over the world is hard to put a ticket price on.”
Each of the monologues in Eve Ensler’s play, which premiered in 1996, deals with an aspect of the feminine experience when it comes to sex — domestic violence, abuse, verbal abuse, body shaming, sexual assault, substance abuse as well as sex slavery. They touch on almost everything, Arnall said.
“The actresses who convey these stories all have cathartic and bonding moments with the show, and even when they don’t relate identically to the monologue, it brings about a certain respect in understanding that these stories are all true,” she said.
Added to the script is a new Ensler-penned monologue based entirely on how people were so afraid of the play’s title “that cities had banned its public marketing,” Arnall said. So “the slant of the monologue itself covers the censorship of the show and humor that can be found entirely based on the fact that the problem is with the word ‘vagina.’ Terrifying.”
This year’s cast is Era Stone, Stephanie Allin, Rhonda Palmer, Thea Romo, Niki Corcoran, Heather Marsh, Sophie Stoebel, Damaris Horn, KC Brockman, Laura Lowry-Greene, Heather Marsh, Makenna Coble and JJ Ramos. Briana Blair is the director and is being assisted by Katilin Morrill.
Arnall said men are welcome.
“Most men know a woman,” Arnall said. “Either they’re married to one, the father, the brother or the uncle to one. Some men even find that they were born from one. This show unveils a wide variety of experiences of what it’s like to be a girl. Some of it’s kind of heavy. Some of it’s incredibly inspiring. A lot of it is hysterical. In no way is this anti-men. In fact, the good men get plenty of praise.”
Men “always walk away laughing and enlightened,” she said.
February’s production raised $2,000 for Lafayette House, which provides a sanctuary for individuals and families needing a safe place to stay overnight to escape domestic violence, sexual assault or those struggling with substance use disorders. Arnall said they’re doing the same again this year.
“There is a donations option when purchasing online tickets for a hands-free way to donate,” she said. “There will also be a collection of cash donations on the nights of show.”
Due to COVID-19, attendance is by reservation only. Tickets, which are $12, can be purchased at https://fb.me/e/36snJoU8B. The cast will be masked while performing, and all audience members will be asked to wear masks.
