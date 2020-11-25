For nearly a year now, we’ve been wringing our hands about the impact of the coronavirus on small businesses. How many can survive and how many will have to throw in the towel to reduce their losses?
The holiday season is an opportunity to give those businesses a leg up. If there was ever a year when we need to shop locally at Christmas, this is it. It’s a chance to take care of our own, including local artists.
Shopping local is always about investing in your community. But under a pandemic that’s causing job layoffs and threatening businesses with closure, it’s even more important. When we buy locally, our spending spreads beyond the particular business. The money trickles down to employees, landlords and utilities, advertising agencies and various types of service providers. This is income that’s reinvested in the local economy.
While many people don’ think of artists as business owners, they certainly are. They have supplies and equipment to buy, the expenses of shipping artwork to out of town buyers, and fees to pay for participation in festivals and competitive exhibitions.
The pandemic has impacted artists just as severely as it has any small business owner. There have been cancellations of arts festivals that can be major money makers for artists. There have also been drops in sales at galleries and other places that sell local artwork as people have increasingly turned to online shopping under the pandemic or they’ve tightened their spending because of economic uncertainty or job lay-offs.
To shore up some of that lost income of artists, while also taking advantage of the trend in online shopping, various nonprofits are providing opportunities to buy local art this holiday season. Much of it is available for online purchase.
Local Color Art Gallery and Studio, a local artists’ co-op, began holding auctions via Facebook as in-gallery sales dropped during the pandemic. Those auctions will continue through the holidays.
The current auction, running until 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, offers everything from glass work and wood pieces to paintings and pottery and with starting bids often at reduced prices than those in-gallery. Bids can be submitted through the Local Color Facebook page.
If you prefer to shop in-gallery, you’ll find a greater selection of work than is offered in its Facebook auctions. The gallery, located in the Gryphon Building at 10th and Main, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Shopping will extend to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, when the co-op holds a holiday open house.
While there’s always holiday shopping in the gift shop of Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., the community art center is giving its member artists a boost under the pandemic by hosting a Holiday Bazaar. All artwork, which runs from glasswork and pottery to jewelry and wood pieces, is priced at $150 or less. The bazaar runs through Wednesday, Dec. 23, in its Upstairs Gallery. Under the pandemic, the center is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Neosho Arts Council is doing fundraising while also putting money in the pockets of artists through its virtual Silent Night Holiday Art Auction on its website, www.neoshoarts.org. The auction runs until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Minimum bids range from $15 to $685 with higher, buy-it-now price options. Bids can be submitted through the website.
Proceeds will go toward raising $40,000 to restore three historic downtown murals with a portion going to the artists.
While jewelry, books, prints, and note cards are available in the Upstairs Boutique of Carthage’s artCentral, original artwork can also be purchased through its Small Works/Great Wonders Silent Auction being held online. As a fundraiser for the center, none of the profits will go to artists. Still, it’s an opportunity to buy original art while supporting a community art center.
The 5- by 7-inch artworks can be viewed under the events dropdown menu of the center’s website, www.artcentralcarthage.org. Bids may be submitted by emailing artcentral@artcentralcarthage.org or by phoning 417-358-4404.
The center will host a virtual final bidding auction celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, on Facebook Live. Its Upstairs Boutique is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at 1110 E. 13th St.
Joplin’s Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., is holding its Third Annual Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 19. The holiday market will offer the same basic artwork — small format paintings, pottery, glasswork, jewelry, weavings, gourd art, and more —that is available on any given Saturday through the year.
The market offers curbside pickup of merchandise that is ordered online at www.downtownjoplin.com from 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Pickup is held from 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays at the market.
Don’t forget that there are also galleries where art can be purchased or restaurants and coffee shops that host exhibits of artwork that may be purchased. Among those are Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St.; Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave.; Club 609, 609 S. Main St.; Bookhouse Cinema and Pub, 715 E. Langston Hughes Broadway; Mosaics Art Gallery, 20th and Indiana; Cherry’s Art Emporium, 311 S. Main St., Carthage; Koka Art Gallery, 409 S. Main St., Carthage; and The Clay Cup, 114 N. Wood St., Neosho.
