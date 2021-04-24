From staff reports
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School students earned top awards, including the overall first place award in the senior division, in the 32nd Missouri Southern State University regional science fair.
The TJ students competed with more than 75 students from other public and private schools in the region. More than 30 judges reviewed the projects, and entries were submitted on video. Live interviews with the judges were done via videoconference.
Award winners are:
• Sydney Stamps, “Shaping the Future: Best Blades for Wind Energy.” First place overall in senior division; first place in computer science, engineering and mathematics in senior division. Special awards: U.S. Navy/U.S. Marine Corps Award, senior division; GENIUS Olympiad Projects’ Best Project Award; National High School and Two-Year College Mathematics Honor’s Society Award; National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Award; Ricoh Americas Corporation Award; U.S. Agency for International Development Award; Virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2021 finalist; Stockholm Junior Water Prize, senior division; ASM Materials Education Foundation’s Most Outstanding Exhibit in Materials Science; MSSU Society of Physics Students Award.
• Shrihari Nagarajan, “Prebiotic and Probiotic Pairing to Inhibit the Growth of Pathogenic Gut Microbes.” Second place in cellular, molecular and microbiology in senior division (tie). Special awards: Missouri Junior Academy of Science, Rating 1; Society for In Vitro Biology Award; Yale Science and Engineering Association Award; MSSU Caduceus Club Award, second place in medical science.
• Alaina Edmondson, “The Drone Solution to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.” Second place in computer science, engineering and mathematics in senior division.
