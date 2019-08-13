MIAMI, Okla. — A talented musician and homegrown son is returning to Northeast Oklahoma for an emotional reunion.
Keifer Thompson, born and raised in Miami, is one half of the husband/wife country music team known as Thompson Square. Alongside wife Shawna, they have released three albums and charted 10 country singles.
Next Sunday, Aug. 18, the couple will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Miami Fairgrounds grandstand, 1129 E. Street Southwest, during the Ottawa County Fair, which runs from Aug. 16-24. The fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019.
“It’s not every day you turn 100,” Keifer said. “As soon as they asked, I put my people on it and did what we needed to do to make it work. It’s an honor.
“I love Miami and am very proud to have grown up there,” he continued — the duo performed at Buffalo Run Casino in early 2012. “I had an amazing life in Miami. I’ve always spoken highly of it, and all I hope for is that my hometown is proud of me. This will be a bit of a homecoming, I suppose. I hope to see old friends that I haven’t seen in a long time. Everyone is going to have a good time.”
Some of Thompson Square’s No. 1 singles include, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not?” and “If I Didn’t Have You.” And he does it all with the love of his life standing next to him. The two met during a singing competition in Nashville, Tennessee.
“It’s hard to believe, but we’re kind of the only people who do this,” Keifer said. “I feel absolutely blessed to be able to do what I do with my favorite person in the world. What could be better? It is a weird dynamic and something that most couples couldn’t do. I know this because we’re asked that all the time by other couples. They don’t understand how we can literally be together all the time. I wanted her dream to be realized as much as mine, so it really has been the best of both worlds.”
Keifer attended Wilson Elementary and graduated from Miami High School in 1991, playing soccer from age 8 all the way through his senior year, he said. Not in his wildest dreams did he ever anticipate reaching the musical peaks he managed to accomplish.
“I always dreamed of this, but dreams, as they are, always seem just like that — dreams,” Keifer said. “Having one realized is quite an abstract thing for me, but I’m grateful for the outcome after so much hard work was put into this journey. I’m grateful to many who stood with me during this road to where I am. It still freaks me out a little when I get noticed somewhere, but it’s part of it.
“I think the strangest thing is when someone tells me how a song of ours affected their life in some profound way. That is the greatest compliment an artist can get.”
Details: General admission tickets, which are on sale now, are $20.
