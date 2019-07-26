Doug and Andrea Dicharry were both hopeful their ground roots idea to establish and grow a summer concert series in downtown Joplin would be embraced by the public.
Two concerts in, both are more than happy with the results.
“We weren’t sure what to expect going in, to be honest,” Andrea said of the Wilder’s 2019 Summer Concert Series. “We ultimately hoped the people of Joplin and surrounding cities would come out in droves and show their love for live music.”
The idea behind the series is simple: bringing back memories of both the popularity and prominence of the Bypass, the much beloved outdoor patio that was home to decades of live original music. The Bypass is now known as the Wilder’s Event Center, 1208 S. Main St.
“So far, that’s exactly what we’ve seen. It’s been wonderful,” Andrea said.
Three bands will be playing live music during Saturday night’s concert, which begins at 7 p.m. at Wilder’s.
• Brick Fields, out of Fayetteville, Arkansas, will kick off the night at 7 p.m. with their distinct blend of blues and rock, with songs built around the singing chops of lead singer Rachel Fields, who has been called a “national treasure” by Guitar Player Magazine, and fronted by husband and guitarist Larry Brick.
“We don’t have a sound like them here in Joplin, so I think people will love having them come to town,” Andrea said.
“We’ve passed through may times but have never played there and have had many requests to,” said Fields, of Southwest Missouri. “I only hope the word gets out to the folks who we’ve met (there) over the years asking us to come there.”
• Annie and the Fur Trappers play a blend of ragtime and traditional jazz, which takes their audiences south to the streets of New Orleans. The St. Louis-based band includes a clarinet, trumpet, trombone, tuba, banjo, guitar, piano, washboard and saxophone. The band, Andrea said, “is one that I’m chomping at the bit to see personally.”
“We are excited to visit Joplin, and expand our fan base to the greater Missouri area,” said lead singer Annie Linders. “The music we play is a big part of Missouri history, and we would love to bring the sounds of St. Louis across the state.”
• The Bel Airs, founded in 1981, is fronted by brothers Dick and Dave Pruitt on bass and electric guitar respectively. They play a bluesy country-rock blend of music very reminiscent of Wilson Picket and Johnny Cash.
“It’s been years since I’ve seen The Bel Airs,” Andrea said, “and I believe the last time was right there on the Kitchen Pass patio. We decided to save them as the final band of the night, and I think faithful attendees of the old Kitchen Pass shows will be really excited that they’re coming back.”
Justin Cauble will be playing music on the top patio deck throughout the night. Food will be provided by Mr. B’s Cajun Café.
The final concert of the series is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, featuring Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy, ClusterPluck and The 1oz Jig.
Tickets are $15; the event is open to those 21 and older.
Details: www.goodappleentertainment.com.
