Hobbyists who collect rocks and minerals are affectionately known as “rockhounds,” and asking them which specimen is their favorite is akin to asking a child to choose his favorite ice cream flavor — the answers can be endless.
“Very few hobbies give you the opportunity to walk out your back door and discover something of value just laying on the ground,” said Chris Wiseman, Joplin History and Mineral Museum director.
An avid collector himself, Wiseman spun a story about how he once wasn’t allowed on a flight because his suitcase was filled to the brim with minerals. The hobby’s greatest appeal, he said, is that long-sought chance of stumbling across buried treasure.
“It’s an activity you can engage wherever you travel, it allows you to spend time outdoors and, with luck, there can be real intrinsic value to what you find,” he said. “Mineral collecting reawakens the idea that you can find treasure with a little digging.”
Rockhounds — both as vendors and buyers — will call the Joplin Museum Complex their second home this weekend as the 21st Annual Rock-A-Thon gem and mineral expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. It is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 504 Schifferdecker Ave.
The event is overseen by the Tri-State Gem and Mineral Society, a local club of mineral enthusiasts. The very first show had just five vendors. Fast forward to 2019, and Wiseman said there will be 14 vendors from across the country showcasing specimens from all corners of the globe. And those specimens will be up for sale.
“I can guarantee that, regardless of your budget, you can find something at our show,” Wiseman said. “Many dealers have small specimens that start around 50 cents. Grab bags, costing a few dollars, give you a nice range of specimens and are very popular with visitors. Larger, (rarer) specimens, such as amethyst cathedral geodes, can run upwards of several thousand dollars. Most specimens fall in the $5 to $20 range.”
Aside from minerals, dealers will be displaying beads, jewelry, gemstones and fossils. There will also be several door prize drawings over the three-day event.
Details: 417-623-1180.
