A three-day seminar, "For We Wrestle Not Against Flesh & Blood," will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, and Friday, April 1, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2. It will take place at Christ's Community Church, 2700 E. 44th St. in Joplin.
The seminar, based on Ephesians 6:12, is led by Tim Rudd, with At Peace Ministries. It will focus on learning the tactics used to ensnare people in sin and how to get free.
The cost is $20 for the seminar, which includes a 58-page workbook.
Details: timrudd1952@gmail.com.
