FORT SCOTT, Kan. — What takes place inside the Fort Scott National Historic Site’s field grounds in early December is a rare blend of history and holidays.
On Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, just shy of 1,000 winking and blinking lantern candles will guide visitors on tours throughout the former 19th century military fort.
The 41st annual candlelight tour’s theme is “Milestones of Time,” said Carl Brenner, acting superintendent and program manager for interpretation.
“It will commemorate several important milestones of our nation’s history, from the bicentennial (200th anniversary) of the Santa Fe Trail to the sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) of the railroad era,” he said. Each of these milestones led to the further growth and development of the nation, he added.
There will be five interactive scenarios total:
• Dragoons (mounted cavalry soldiers) are prepping to leave for a dangerous patrol of the Santa Fe Trail in 1843.
• Fort Scott-based soldiers are triumphantly celebrating the safe return of American soldiers who had fought in Mexico in 1847.
• Despite the ugliness from the “Bleeding Kansas” violence around them, fort soldiers and personnel are happily preparing for a grand ball in 1857.
• Members of the First Kansas Colored Regiment are being mustered into federal service; they were the first Black American soldiers to see combat during the Civil War in 1863.
• The very last time armed federal soldiers gathered inside the Kansas fort as they prepare to settle disputes between land owners and railroad companies in 1872.
“(We) want to focus on the good things … even though some dark things happened during the history of the fort,” said Brenner. “We want to look at the celebratory (moments); a time to reflect on the great things that have happened here.”
Tours — leaving every 15 minutes — will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. As they walk the candlelit paths from one scenario to the next, they’ll be encouraged to interact; for example, when fort personnel are preparing for a gala, visitors will be asked to step forward and join the dancing. Ultimately, it’s an effort to immerse people in history, instead of simply telling them about it.
“We’re always trying to help people understand the very deep and divided stories that existed in the area from 1843 to 1873,” Brenner said. “It’s a big, complex story, so we’re trying to take bite-sized pieces of it. We wanted to show there was fellowship between people … and celebrations of Christmas … despite all the hard things going on around them at times.”
