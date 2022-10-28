CULLMAN, Ala. — One Alabama mother has used the popular TikTok social media platform to put her concerns with becoming a first-time mom to rest, and she is now using it to help others do the same.
Cayla Murphy — or @caylathecreatrix, as she is known on TikTok — had been familiar with social media on a consumer level for many years, but first began her foray into content creating when she became pregnant nearly two years ago.
Murphy was living in Colorado at the time, separated from her family. Not having any immediate connections that were able to relate to her experiences, she turned to social media.
“I did not have any friends who were pregnant or really even wanted kids. So, I just kind of dived into TikTok,” she said.
Murphy soon found that the network of mothers sharing their experiences and advice quickly developed into a community that she could turn to for reassurance. Soon she would begin to chronicle her own pregnancy.
“So I started doing that (uploading videos), just kind of recording how I felt being pregnant. There’s a lot of anxieties that come with being a mom, and so it was really important to me to kind of find a sense of community, and my community just happened to be online,” she said.
Her uploads remained mostly casual at first. But after moving to Alabama and enrolling in the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, or WIC, a trip to the supermarket for a bag of black beans and an onion became a turning point in Murphy’s content creation. She had attempted to unsuccessfully use her WIC card in the self-checkout lane, which resulted in an employee announcing her attempt over the store’s intercom.
“I was mortified. I was so embarrassed because there’s a stigma when you’re on any kind of government assistance. I went home and cried. But then I told myself that I’m not going to be embarrassed about this, and that I was going to reduce the stigma about it,” Murphy said.
Murphy soon began uploading videos in which she shared recipes centered on items that could be purchased using only a WIC voucher. She was not the first creator to share these types of recipes, but she said she was unique from others in that her recipes aligned with her Southern roots and were often traditional recipes adapted to work with WIC-approved ingredients.
She began to grow her following, which gained the attention of the National WIC Association. The group offered her a contract to upload 20 recipes or WIC-related content.
“I was kind of blown away because that kind of thing doesn’t happen to people like me. It’s such a one-in-a-million thing to be recognized nationally for that kind of thing. It was pretty cool,” Murphy said.
With the birth of her daughter, River, who recently celebrated her first birthday, Murphy said she has now adapted her content to chronicle her journey as a single working mother.
She also has found a new stigma to overcome as she shows the reality of her own struggles with postpartum depression. She hopes that she is able to offer comfort to mothers facing similar hurdles or concerns with their ability to be a parent.
“That’s another thing that I want to reduce the stigma of: You can have postpartum depression and still be a good mom,” she said.
The TikTok videos have allowed Murphy to go from searching for a community online to overcoming her anxieties of motherhood to being the source of inspiration that other moms are now turning to.
“I’ve had hundreds of comments from moms who are either freshly postpartum and are watching my videos while their babies sleep in the recovery room or women who are seven months postpartum and are still going through that,” she said. “I’ve been able to message a handful of different women who have reached out to me who have been struggling, and as cheesy as it sounds — like white cheddar cheesy — if I can help just one person, I think I’ve made a pretty good impact.”
