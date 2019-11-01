I recently spent some time in Scotland. Andrew, our guide, was a charming fellow, knowledgeable and articulate, with a fine sense of humor. He was a gifted raconteur and on occasion amused us with details of his adventures visiting the United States. One evening he entertained the group with some stories of his life as a tour guide.
Andrew started his career in the tourist industry working in the gift shop of an Edinburgh tourist attraction, so the first time he came to that same gift shop as a tour guide, he was a trifle full of himself, lording it over his former co-workers.
Among his tour group that day were some teenage boys who proceeded to shoplift their way through the gift shop. Andrew’s self-esteem and his lofty standing both suffered a drastic deflation. The teenagers continued to wreak havoc on the tour to such an extent that eventually Andrew had to boot them from the group.
Although Andrew’s first outing as a tour guide had been less than promising, he persevered. He learned that sometimes things get lost in translation or misconstrued because of different accents, but the painful truth is that many tourists simply don’t pay much attention to what a guide says.
As the bus was hurtling down the road one day, a passenger asked what the green tubes around young trees were for. Andrew explained that until the trees were more mature, the tubes protected the trunks from the elements.
The passenger was amazed. He didn’t realize that there were elephants in Scotland.
Busloads of tourists can offer up eruptions of gossip, confessions, intimacies and occasional rancor. Andrew said that both he and the driver try to ignore things they overhear, but sometimes it is impossible.
On a trip that included an Australian sheep farmer and a loud New Zealander, it was hard to tune out the razzing and insults that kept flying back and forth between the two men.
The New Zealander, a big brash fellow whose timid little wife never said a word, had a new video recorder. He wasn’t content to take quick shots. He filmed everything at great length and boasted of his technique. Eventually everyone on the bus started to call him News at Ten.
At one stop, News at Ten hadn’t returned at the scheduled time. After waiting for quite a while, Andrew set off to find him. When Andrew returned with News at Ten in tow, the entire bus exploded in a chorus of boos and hisses.
News at Ten sat down next to his wife, put down his camcorder, and said, “Give us a kiss, luv.”
The entire bus went dead silent. The quiet little wife looked at her husband and said, “I’d rather defrost my refrigerator.”
Andrew said he laughed so hard that he fell into the stairwell at the front of the bus, and the bus driver lost control and collapsed over the steering wheel in hysterics, which added a honking horn to the raucous hilarity among the passengers.
All tour guides have to cope with passengers who are perpetually late. One morning, an old lady didn’t show up at the scheduled time, so Andrew called her in her hotel room.
The old lady answered the phone and said she didn’t know what to do because she was unable to find her way out of her hotel room. This was a new one for Andrew.
He asked the old lady how many doors she could see. Three, she said. He told her to go open one door, then come back and tell him what she saw.
Andrew heard her put down the phone, heard steps, heard a door open, heard steps returning. What had she seen? The old lady replied that she’d seen the inside of a closet with a dresser inside.
Andrew told her to try the next door. Again – steps, door opening, steps returning. What had she seen? The old lady said it had been a bathroom.
“Okay,” said Andrew. “It has to be the third door.”
“I can’t open that door,” said the old lady.
“Why not?” asked Andrew.”
“Because it has a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign hanging on the knob,” said the old lady.
CAROLYN TROUT lives in Joplin. Her email is carolynscolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.