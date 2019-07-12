NOEL, Mo. — Before commercial refrigeration and walk-in coolers were invented, breweries used limestone caves to keep their barreled beverages chilled and preserved.
The history behind these so-called “beer caves” will be the subject of a set of after-hour tours on weekends throughout July inside the Bluff Dwellers Cave. The first tours will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 163 Cave Road.
“Our guides will be informing guests on the tour how caves have been used historically, and presently, to create, store and consume alcohol and why they are ideal places to do so” — namely, constant cool temperatures and natural darkness, said Nicole Ridlen, cave manager.
These Cavern Tavern tour packages, priced at $19.99, includes the 45-minute-long historical cave tour, a glow-in-the-dark bracelet, a Bluff Dwellers Cave beer glass and samples from the Neosho-based Indian Springs Brewing Company, whose beer is brewed in McDonald County; beer will be available for sale by the glass. The food truck Bacon Me Krazy will also be onsite.
Ironically, Bluff Dwellers Cave itself was never used to produce beer; it has been a show cave since it was first discovered in 1925 by Arthur Browning and opened to public tours in 1927. The cave is still owned by the Browning family — Ryan Bunch is Browning’s grandchild. The cave’s most distinct feature is a crystal lake, created by a rimstone dam that is the largest found inside any Missouri-based cave.
“Educating the public about how amazing and delicate caves are is one of my life goals,” Ridlen said. “As I often say, every cave is like a fingerprint — no two (caves) are the same.”
Indian Springs Brewing Company will also be featured during the July 26 weekend tour; the Seligman-based Whistling Springs Brewing will be the featured beer during the July 19 tour.
“I’ve been very impressed with the response so far,” Ridlen said. “As a caver, geologist and beer lover myself, it is always exciting to see the public interested in learning about caves. This unique setting allows more people to experience this amazing world.”
Cavern Tavern tickets can be purchased online by visiting the cave’s Facebook page.
Details: 417-475-3666.
