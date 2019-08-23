Traditional country singer to perform Saturday at Kansas Crossing

PITTSBURG, Kan. — In some ways, country music singer Craig Campbell is going back to his roots when he visits Southeast Kansas tomorrow night.
Born in a small town in Georgia, his hometown of Lyons is similar to Pittsburg in size. And the two communities have something else in common: a love for country music.
Campbell will perform his traditional style of country music at 8 p.m. inside The Corral at Kansas Crossing Casino.
After touring with Tracy Byrd’s road band for a number of years, he went solo in 2010. He has since released two studio albums and three EPs — the latest, “See You Try,” debuted in mid-2018.
“It’s definitely an exciting time,” Campbell said. “For the past few years, I’ve created and found some of the best music of my career.”
Described as a “modern link to the traditional values of country’s past” — think Alan Jackson and George Strait — Campbell has charted eight singles since 2010, including “Family Man” and “Outta My Head,” which both cracked Billboard’s Country Top 15, as well as “Fish,” which snagged more than 10 million on-demand streams. “Keep Them Kisses Comin’” became a popular Top 10 hit.
Classic country “is just what I grew up on,” Campbell said. “It’s what I cut my teeth on, and it’s what I love.”
Tickets are $21 and are on sale now.
Details: 620-240-4400.
