Move over “traveling pants” there’s a new sisterhood in town — a sisterhood full of women in the ministry.
Earlier this month, Kira Anderson, co-senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Joplin, received the stole at the center of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Stole organized by a group of clergy women within the Presbyterian Church USA.
The stole — a strip of fabric used as an ecclesiastical vestment worn over the shoulders that often hangs down to the knees or below — began traveling the United States in October 2018, going between women who were part of a new clergy small group program called CREDO.
Since the stole was made by the Rev. Tricia Petraven, a clergy woman in Ohio, it has traveled to New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Maine and Wisconsin as well as to two different cities each in Kentucky, Texas and Pennsylvania.
At each stop, women use it as a teaching tool for their various congregations. After wearing it during worship, taking a picture with it for the small group’s Facebook page and writing a blessing on the inside, the recipient sends it on to its next destination.
In the next week or so, Anderson will ship the stole to the next pastor, a woman living in Delaware.
“It was like a big hug,” Anderson said, recounting the feelings she experienced as she unpacked the stole. “In this time of COVID, hugs are a luxury, travel is hard and we’re preaching to a mostly virtual congregation. But this was something I could hold on to, it was a tangible way to feel connected with people.”
How it began
In 2017, Anderson began meeting with a small group of clergy from across the country — all of whom had been working in the ordained ministry for less than five years. In the group of 29 clergy, 16 were women. Of the 16, only five were solo or head pastors; and of those five, only one was a full-time senior pastor. The other four were interim pastors or part-time solo pastors.
A majority of the women in the group — 11 in all — were associate pastors. This discovery led to a series of discussions as both men and women in the group pondered the implications of the ministry roles that seemed defined by gender.
Anderson said someone, inspired by “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” storyline, suggested they do a traveling stole that would continue to unite the women as a group, no matter the geographical separation.
“It was designed to support connection and build a bond,” Anderson said.
Petraven made the stole using the color green, which symbolizes Ordinary Time within the Christian liturgical calendar. On it, she placed a looped piece of woven string — which had been taken from a friendship bracelet a participant made during one of the group’s retreats.
Women who wanted to receive the stole signed up on a post in the small group’s Facebook account.
Passing it on
At least a dozen women have received it in the past two years. The women range in age. Some are second career pastors, while others are newly graduated. Some pastor in big cities, while others are in more rural areas. Some are married with young children, while others are single. Some are straight, while others are gay. Anderson says the women in the group make up a “vast, wide net of people.”
“I’ve been looking forward to it,” Anderson said. “Before I thought it would be neat, and I liked the idea of it.
“When it showed up, I knew it was coming. But when I took it out and saw the back, I had forgotten all about the blessings. I was surprised at how much this meant to me and how powerful it felt.”
Anderson said the sight of the prayers made her emotional, as she reconnected in a new way with the women in her small group.
Anderson wore the stole on Sunday, Nov. 8, and used the morning children’s moment message as a way to share about the group and the blessings left by other pastors.
For Anderson, the stole’s arrival for the Sunday after the 2020 election seemed apropos — giving her some comfort in time of anxiety and fear.
“I felt like the saints were with me,” Anderson said. “A lot of the blessings say (the stole) was received at the perfect time, some even saying ‘for such a time as this.’
“After I talked about it, numerous women in the congregation reached out to me, expressing how much they loved the story behind the stole.”
As she prepares to pass it along to another pastor, one like her who is a young mother, Anderson is contemplating what blessing she will write on the stole.
“I think in a time when the country feels so divided and we are missing physical touch, friendship and hugs, this feels like the Holy Spirit/God reminding us that this to shall pass and even now we can connect in ways and still embrace our unique perspectives.”
At least two members of the original group are waiting to receive the stole. Some male clergy members of the group have asked if they may receive the stole, for their wives, who are also in the ministry.
“I think we’ll continue to let the Holy Spirit and the stole lead us to whoever needs it next,” Anderson said. “We will keep passing it on.”
