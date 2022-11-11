I spend a lot of time at the Monett Area YMCA. I usually go to the Y Monday through Thursday every week to play basketball.
One day last winter, a couple of buddies and I decided to go in on a Friday. Cassville Middle School also had brought some students to the Y in Monett to use the facility.
We decided we’d just go to the other end of the court and thought they would use the other half for themselves.
That worked for about 15 minutes at most. It wasn’t long before the kids started coming over onto the half of the court we were playing on. We were weaving around middle schoolers, trying not to squash them.
Instead of calling it quits for the day and just leaving, we remained stubborn old adults and stood our ground. Next thing we knew, we got a visitor.
It was inevitable. As a group of guys playing a game of 21, we were eventually going to be asked, “Can I play?” To my surprise, it was a young lady.
I think the guys were caught off guard as much as I was. The conclusion they came to was that she shouldn’t play because she’s on a school trip, and if she got injured, it could be a liability. So we played on.
Throughout the afternoon, she would go back and forth from shooting around with her friends to watching us play. Every time I noticed her, I could just see the desire to play in her eyes. The unhappy look eventually turned into a sad look, and it was killing me.
The anger-turned-sadness hit the soft spot in my heart. I made my mind up. This girl was going to play with us even if no one else liked it — as long as her teacher said yes.
In the middle of the game, I walked over and said, “I’ve decided. If your teacher says you can play, then you can play with us.”
Unfortunately, this did not end the way the emotional part of me wished it would. The teacher very clearly said no, and the girl was visibly frustrated. She was talking with her hands. She was pointing toward us. It appeared, from a distance too far for us to hear anything, that she was trying to explain what we had told her.
It was no match for the instructor's “no.”
But the message here is to have the strength of an eighth-grade girl. Have the fearlessness of an eighth-grade girl. Have the courage of an eighth-grade girl. Have the determination of an eighth-grade girl. Be as strong-willed as an eighth-grade girl.
I don’t know if she was the best player on her middle school basketball team. I don’t know if she plans on playing basketball in high school. Heck, I guess I don’t even know if she plays for the middle school team at Cassville at all. But none of that matters to me.
I met a young girl who I strive to be as strong as every day for the rest of my life.
This may have been something new for her. Maybe she isn’t always this outgoing, or maybe this is exactly who she is every day. Maybe you could just chalk this up as one of those fearless moments that kids often have. But I’m not sure about that. A young girl dying to play basketball with four complete strangers who are adult men seems to be a little more than that.
I know that if she possesses this kind of strength for the rest of her life, there’s nothing she can’t do. This girl will be very successful if she keeps her confident and strong-willed personality with her as she grows up.
This success will lead her beyond sports. This kind of confident nature will take her far in life. The future is very bright for a young girl with this type of strength.
No matter where life takes this eighth-grade girl from Cassville, I wouldn’t hesitate to bet on her being successful. I may never see her again. I may never learn her name. But her desire to play basketball with me and my friends on Jan. 28, 2022, will stay with me forever.
I hope you find the strength of an eighth-grade girl today. Remember, it may not be so bad to “play ball like a girl.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.