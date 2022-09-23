Don't look. Don't make eye contact. Don't acknowledge him.
These are thoughts people may have as they cross paths with a person who is homeless. But why?
Tenille Townes, a 28-year-old Canadian artist, brings out raw emotion in her 2020 hit "Somebody's Daughter." As a human being, you should absolutely be struck by the words in this song. The words grab you. They pull you in. They should make you think.
Take the chorus, for example:
"Bet she was somebody's best friend, laughing / back when she was somebody's sister / counting change at the lemonade stand,
"Probably somebody's high school first kiss / dancing in the gym where the kids all talk about someday plans,
"Now this light'll turn green and I'll hand her a couple dollars / and I'll wonder if she got lost or they forgot her."
How can you not stop and think about it when you hear the song? Does it not make you wonder about the last homeless person you met on the sidewalk?
Who were they before they ended up here? What did they grow up wanting to be? Did they have that high school sweetheart that the song talks about? What were their "someday plans"?
I'm often leaving work throughout a night shift. Sometimes I get dinner somewhere and head back to work. A lot of nights I just drive down the street to a gas station on the corner of Fourth Street and St. Louis Avenue.
I see a homeless man frequently. I know the man's name. It just took showing him some acknowledgment.
Justin would ask me for money some nights. I may have slid him a couple of bucks, maybe just some coins, or maybe both. I don't remember because that's not what matters to me. I would say I've been seeing him at the gas station for the better part of the past couple years.
My most recent interaction with Justin was easily my favorite. I was pulling up and I saw him sitting there in his spot. It was a month or more since I had been at the gas station and had seen him there.
He looked up as he saw my headlights. As I opened my door, I looked at him and saw a smile on his face as he hollered, "Long time, no see, man!"
I couldn't help but grin. I agreed it had been awhile and asked how he was doing. His response: "All right, I guess." We went on talking, and I felt the urge to tell him my wife and I were pregnant and that I was nervous but excited to be a dad.
When I said that, Justin looked up at me and said, "It will be the best thing that's ever happened to you, seriously." He told me that when his son was born, he had one hand on his wife's leg and the other covering his face as he bawled his eyes out.
Where are they today? I didn't have the heart to ask him. But I know it was special to me to hear about something from his life.
Maybe next time I can ask about what happened.
You can, too. I'm not telling you to give them any money. If it's something you believe in, offer them a prayer. If there's a gas station close by, offer to go in and buy them a snack.
Do me a favor. Watch the music video of "Somebody's Daughter." At the end of the music video are four words that I want you to remember: Everyone has a story.
