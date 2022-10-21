Isn’t it crazy how a song can take you back to a specific moment in life? A single song can remind you of a summer, or maybe an entire season of life you’ve gone through. Maybe you have a song that reminds you of a specific person in your life.
My favorite part of music is the lyrics and just how much they can make you think.
Jimmie Allen’s “Down Home” was released last spring. Allen honors his late father in the song with lyrics that are like a letter to his dad.
I’m not dealing with the loss of my father, but my wife’s Aunt Charlotte recently passed away.
If you listen to the lyrics, Allen says things like, “Momma’s still cooking them down home grits” and “Daddy, don’t you worry.”
Outside of those two lines, the rest of the song can really be in memoriam of anyone you know. That’s why it really stood out to me every time I heard it on my radio after Charlotte died in late June.
The 2022 hit begins with these lyrics:
"I'll bet you're up there, makin’ new friends / I'm pretty sure you're lovin' every minute.
"If there's a golden pond full of fish / I bet you already caught everything in it.
"I bet you're making everybody laugh with your jokes / I know you're holding nothing but the best kind of hope,
"Shining a light up there with a big ol' smile, yeah."
I didn’t know Charlotte to be a big fisherman, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she was and I just hadn’t learned that about her. The rest of that opening seems to be right on line with Char, though.
I’m certain she’s in heaven making new friends and loving every minute. I always felt welcome when I was around her, and I know she’s in heaven using that sweet, affectionate personality to make new friends. I’m sure she’s laughing, joking and smiling bright while holding down the best kind of hope. Charlotte was a very positive spirit and wanted nothing but the best for those around her.
For me, this song makes me think of her immediate family. It’s less about me and more about those closest to her. When I hear the words from the 37-year-old country music star, I think of Charlotte’s daughter, Megan, her son, Michael, husband Doug and all of the grandkids.
I think of just what the lyrics would be if they were writing a song to their mom, wife or grammy.
Maybe Megan and Michael would have a line that says, “You know Dad’s still playing golf every chance that he gets.”
Maybe Doug would tell Charlotte about how much their youngest grandchild, Mikey, is growing, even though he knows she sees every step.
Maybe they’re all telling her that they hope they’re making her proud knowing that she’s looking down home.
I can confidently say that — like the lyrics say at the end of the song — there are a lot of people saying, “We miss you down home.”
As the days without Laney’s aunt here on Earth continue, I’ll always think of her when I hear this song. I’ll stop and think of her grandkids, kids and husband.
I will especially be reminded of Charlotte in the times we spend with Megan and her family. Laney and I have spent a lot of time hanging out with the Jones kids over the years, and that will be a little different from now. I may instantly think of their grammy, or instantly want to turn on Allen’s recent hit.
Allen even has one line that will stick with me forever and keep Charlotte in my memory no matter where I am or who I’m with: “I got a daughter now I really wish you’d have met.”
Laney and I don’t have a child yet, and we don’t know what gender it will be, but the point is still there.
I really wish Aunt Charlotte could have met our baby.
