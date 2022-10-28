Happiness. It’s something that seems to get lost in the business of our lives.
Some days we’re hustling and bustling around and we forget to be happy. Sometimes we try to find happiness through our wallet. We buy ourselves something new to try and get some of that happiness we’ve been seeking.
But you can’t buy happiness. In the July 2021 hit “Buy Dirt” from Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, our eyes are opened to the simplicity in life that brings us happiness.
As Davis begins the song, a picture is painted in your head as you listen: a picture of a wise old man sharing wisdom with a younger man or woman while they sit on a porch. For me, I’ve always pictured my grandpa and me out on the porch at my grandparents’ house.
In the opening lines, Davis says:
"A few days before he turned 80 / He was sittin' out back in a rocker.
"He said, 'What you been up to lately?' / I told him, 'Chasin’ a dollar.'
"And in between sips of coffee / He poured this wisdom out:
"Said, 'If you want my two cents on making a dollar count.'"
So in the beginning of the song, we are immediately thinking. We’re contemplating our daily life. You may ask yourself: What have I been doing lately? Am I just chasing a dollar? Am I making my dollar count? Am I doing what I love?
The old man tells the younger man to buy dirt. He says to find the one you can’t live without. The older gentleman also suggests getting a ring and getting down on one knee.
I know not everyone is in the stage of “finding the one you can’t live without.” But this part of the song really stands out to me.
For me, sports drive me every day. Sports are what makes my engine go. But my engine wouldn’t be able to operate every day if it wasn’t for the one I can’t live without. My wife helps to fuel me. From believing in me to pushing me to challenging me, she keeps me going every day.
Maybe your happiness is in your significant other. Maybe all you’re missing is that extra drive. Let your significant other push you a little bit. At times, I get a little stubborn and don’t want to let my wife push me, but I’m always much happier when I do. Whether she’s keeping me moving or just helping me make better decisions in life, she is a big part of my happiness.
I’m not a father, but I plan to be one day. I cannot wait until those days come and I’m able to watch my children grow and bask in the joy of it. When times get tough, I will try to remember this song and to remember just where my happiness lies.
Later in the song, Davis and Bryan say:
"'Cause the truth about it is/ It all goes by real quick."
As a younger man myself, this part also stands out. “It” is life. It all goes by real quick, way too quick. How often do you sit and reminisce about your high school days or college days? Heck, maybe you're reminiscing on your firstborn? Wherever you are in life, you can certainly look back and ask yourself, “Man, where has time gone?”
So before you go another day just chasing a dollar, make sure you’re making it count. Slow down this weekend, find what brings you happiness and let Grandpa pour his wisdom out.
Maybe he will tell you to buy dirt.
