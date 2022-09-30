“Lady” by Brett Young has always been a song I’ve enjoyed ever since it was released in April 2020.
If you aren’t familiar with it, the song is written as if Young is speaking to his newborn daughter. He opens the song by singing: “I remember when I first heard your heartbeat. It had only been eight weeks. Standing there, starin’ at that screen, was the first time you ever scared me.”
The song also opens with a little heartbeat sound coming in before any music begins.
That opening does it all.
As a man who has had his eyes set on marriage and the life ahead for a very long time, I can’t help but get excited when I hear this song. Now that I am a married man, hearing this song as a husband, my excitement to be a father has been ignited.
The song isn’t just about becoming a father, though.
The California native uses the song to explain to his baby girl that if she just follows in her mother’s footsteps, she’ll learn how to be a lady. Not only is Young expressing his excitement and anxiousness about his newborn, but he also is honoring the woman who created the child with him and who will be helping him raise her.
The 2020 hit fits the way I feel almost perfectly.
As I am excited about the thought of becoming a father, I’m certainly nervous and anxious about it as well. Even a little scared. Mostly, the thought of not being able to take care of a child the way I’d like to financially makes me nervous.
Throughout the song, Young mentions not knowing what he’s doing, but that the good news is “we’ve got her” —meaning he and his daughter will have his wife, the mom, to help.
Again, I am excited, but I won’t have a clue what I’m doing when my first child arrives. I’m going to be very green at first when it comes to taking care of another human.
My experience in child care is minimal. I will need all the help I can get. I’ll have plenty of it, and I believe some of the best I could get in my wife.
Young even says he hopes she looks just like her momma and loves her like he does.
This part of the song is huge to me. Ever since it was evident I would be marrying Laney, I’ve had this strong feeling we would have a baby girl first — a baby girl that looks just like Laney.
I’m not entirely sure where this strong feeling has come from, but for years now, I’ve believed this inkling that our first child would be a little redheaded girl.
Young tells his daughter she will learn perfect patience through her mother. He also admits that he can make her laugh until she cries, but that Mom will make her tears dry.
He tells his child: “She’ll hear you. She’ll hold you. She’ll help you through. She’ll fix you — and me, too.”
I’ve already begun to experience the last part of those lyrics. My wife has already been working on me and helping me to become a better man with every passing day. We’ve been married eight months now, and I’m learning every day how to be better than I was the day before.
So it’s easy to see that she will be there in every way to hear, hold and help our baby through.
If you listen to this song, watch the music video, to. As it’s supposed to, the video amplifies those feelings and raw emotions Young shares with his newborn baby girl about his wife.
Nothing would make me happier than to be able to show this song to my daughter one day. But we won’t know what we’re having until the day the baby arrives, as Laney and I decided to wait for a surprise.
Boy or girl, I will be very happy. But it’s hard not to get a little more excited when I hear this song and experience these vivid thoughts and feelings I’ve always had.
