For 70-plus years, Joplin was home to two types of Methodist Episcopal churches during the mid-1800s to the early 1900s: a “North” and “South” church.
Other nearby communities, Seneca for example, had similar church buildings.
Now relegated to history books, these church names had nothing to do with compass directions nor locations, according to Edith Triplett, lay minister of Trinity United Methodist Church. Rather, churches and their congregation were split solely over their beliefs on slavery, which by the 1840s was ripping apart the United States at the seams and would eventually lead to four years of bloody war.
After this nationwide split, Joplin was home to two North, or anti-slavery, Methodist Episcopal churches, Edith said — an all-white church and Trinity United Methodist, the city's oldest Black church. A third Methodist Episcopal Joplin church, she said, was a South church, meaning its all-white congregation supported slavery.
It's history such as this — which may or may not be known today by younger generations — that illustrates why Joplin's historical Black churches and their legacies "should be supported and remembered at all costs," Triplett said.
“As the Scripture says, ‘There’s nothing new under the sun,’” Triplett said. “The racism that was going on back then (is similar) to what’s going on now.” It may not be as open as it was during the mid-1800s, “but there’s still that underlying current of racism.”
Eventually, this split between the North and South Methodist churches and their respective congregations would heal, coming back together under the “United Methodist” banner.
And while these North and South designations have faded from most memories, Joplin's Trinity United Methodist church still proudly carries its designation as one of the town's leading historical Black churches, operating alongside Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and Handy Chapel AME Church, Edith said.
Though Trinity members are proud of their history — there are historical photographs, proclamations and plaques on walls for members and guests to see — the church is a multicultural church through and through, as are the other Joplin-based Black churches, Triplett said.
“Yes, we have always been designated as a Black church … but we’ve had white members; way back in 1970 we were already a multicultural church," she said. "Even now, we have white members and we’ve had Hispanic members."
Her marriage to George Triplett, who has pastored at Trinity for the last 25 years, was officiated by a white Methodist preacher, she pointed out, and it was also a white man, Thomas Connor — Joplin’s first millionaire — who contributed $15,000 toward the rebuilding of the Black churches destroyed by a tornado strike in 1902, leaving the various congregation members scrambling for temporary worship centers.
But even after reunification, when “white” churches and “Black” churches were merged, there were problems stemming from a racial fault line.
“There were problems there,” Edith said, “because in some churches, the bigger-population white churches, didn’t want to accept the Black members, and even so far as if you were there, and you were sitting in their pew, they would ask you to move. They wouldn’t go sit somewhere else, they would ask you to move. Oh yeah, we’ve heard all kinds of horror stories” over the years.
Contrast that to Trinity, where “if we come in here and somebody is sitting where someone normally sits, they sit somewhere else, they don’t stand there and stare them down,” she said
Based on a history of combating and overcoming systematic racism, Edith said it’s “very possible” that Joplin’s Black churches are some of the most open and multicultural churches found in the Joplin metro area today.
“I was listening to the oldies station on Sirius, and there were songs from the '60s and '70s (with lyrics) of “why can’t we all just get along?’ and “why can’t we be friends?’ Here, at this church, whoever comes in here is welcome.”
It’s not about skin color, “we’re all Christians,” she said.
“There is still that undercurrent of (racism), and I don’t know if it’s fueled by money and presumed power, but we don’t focus on (classism) here; we try to be as welcoming and supportive as we can," she said. "When we have prayer requests, they are lifted up for whomever in our congregation is in need of prayer,” regardless of skin color or status, she said.
“We are a church of prayer here,” Triplett said of Trinity, which is located at 201 S. Mineral Ave. “I know all churches are praying churches, but we are a little band of believers that believe in the power of prayer and that miracles, no matter how small, still happen.”
The church, as a spiritual body, has been worshiping together for more than 100 years.
Even when the church was closed early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Edith and George Triplett would still make their way to the church and hold service. Sure, nobody could worship in person, but the two wrote letters and sent cards out, made personal phone calls, took food to food pantries and area shelters — they even recorded music and sermons and made it available to homebound church members.
As Edith said, "The mailbox out in front of the church never closed."
