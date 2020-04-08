The hidden, violent and downright eerie aspects of the Ozarks — the types of stories passed down between generations — will be the subject of a television series now under development that could premiere on a major network as soon as 2021.
Called “Dark Ozarks,” various episodes of the series will focus on the underbelly of the Ozarks region that sprawls across the southern half of Missouri and a significant portion of northern Arkansas. It will be a documentary-style show built around historical fact and spliced periodically with fictional re-creations of key events using local actors. Think of it as a mashup of the Robert Stack-hosted “Unsolved Mysteries” and the Travel Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” and “Legendary Locations” shows.
“We want to highlight the history of the Ozarks, its dark side, the noir side,” said Lisa Livingston-Martin, one of two “Dark Ozarks” producers and writers. “They are true events (and) real stories that have been documented” over the past century.
“It’s an examination, an exploration. … We’re going to talk about all the things that happened in the Ozarks that formed the idea of the Americana,” she continued. “The Ozarks has a very friendly, touristy-looking reputation at this point, but we have our dark, noir side, and it really goes back to the 1830s. Everything that happened out West happened right here first. Deadwood, Dodge City, Tombstone — they don’t have anything on the Ozarks.”
Expect a thorough examination of the Civil War era, including the bloody battles that took place here — Carthage, Wilson’s Creek and Pea Ridge, Arkansas — and many dark incidents taking place in the shadows of the battles, from the Rader Farm massacre near Joplin to the brutality visited upon civilians living on the Missouri/Kansas border during the “Bleeding Kansas” period. Others to be highlighted include Joplin born and buried serial killer Billy Cook; the Bald Knobbers, a vigilante group; and the Springfield-based Young brothers, whose 1932 shootout led to the deaths of six law enforcement officers. The outlaws are also buried in Joplin.
This is history “that doesn’t typically get covered on TV or in the movies,” Livingston-Martin said.
Expect some episodes to dip a toe or two into the paranormal pool as well — the infamous Joplin Spook Light immediately comes to mind, as well as the various cryptids allegedly roaming the Ozarks, such as the Missouri Monster. The area’s real-life vampire culture, as well as voodoo and witchcraft practices, could also be subjects for future episodes.
“As Americans, in some ways, we forget the past, being the melting pot, but there is a real interest in our past. And so many of the stories are being lost, particularly (among) the younger people.” Livingston-Martin said she’s had millennials who were convinced that Billy Cook or the Spook Light were nothing more than urban legends.
Because of that, “our focus is going to be more on what really happened that led to these legends and those experiences that people may have now,” Livingston-Martin said. “Not discounting the paranormal, but the history is so rich and so interesting that that’s going to take up a lot of our time.”
Joshua Heston, the other “Dark Ozarks” producer and writer, said he sees the show as a vehicle to “really bring our culture’s stories to life.”
So much of the time, he said during Facebook Live announcements, “I feel like it’s not unusual for rural America to get treated almost as a sideshow. It is very easy, with flyover middle America, for folks to either get our stories wrong or laugh at us because we’re different — we’re hillbillies.”
However, “we’re local. We’re real, and this is our lived experience, all three of us,” Heston said, referring to himself, Livingston-Martin and James Craigmyle, the show’s narrator.
“We are telling people’s stories. To me, that is really exciting,” Heston said. “So many great stories, so many beautiful locations, and I love the idea of bringing that sense of heritage and nostalgia, and sense of respect, to our past.”
Online
For future developments or updates concerning “Dark Ozarks,” go to https://www.facebook.com/darkozarks. There you’ll also be able to watch the show’s recently released teaser trailer as well as last week’s Facebook Live Q&A session.
COVID-19 impact
Lisa Livingston-Martin and Joshua Heston were both writing episodes and planning filming sequences when the deadly coronavirus took root inside the United States.
“We were really gearing up filming when all of this happened,” Martin said, “so of course, like everyone else in the world, we’re on hiatus right now.”
At the moment, she said, they are focused more on writing and research, and are hoping for early 2021 to debut the show on television.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.