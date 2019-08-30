Two exhibits closing this weekend

Joplin area residents have just today and tomorrow to view two exhibits that are closing at the end of August. They include:
• “The Human Experience: A Social Commentary,” a collection of photographs from the Four State Photography Enthusiasts. The exhibit, on display in the Upstairs Gallery at Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., is made up of exclusively black-and-white photographs. Combined, the various art pieces address growing social issues including addiction, bullying, suicide, disasters, border walls, human trafficking, homelessness, abuse and more. Admission is free.
Details: 417-625-9362.
• “Remembering D-Day: The 75th Anniversary of the Normandy Invasion” is currently on display at the Joplin Historical and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. The historic invasion took more than a year of planning and entailed the coordination of 10,440 aircraft, 6,330 ships, 153,110 troops and 14,000 vehicles, timed to move by land, sea, and air in near total secrecy. Admission is $3.
Details: 417-623-1180.
