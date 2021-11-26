Greg Green is a busy man these days, directing not one but two of the next Joplin Little Theatre productions over the next three months.
During the first week of February, the JLT veteran will direct “Driving Miss Daisy.” But before that — just in time for Christmas — Green will direct “Six Who Were There,” which opens next Wednesday night, Dec. 1.
Originally, the theater was poised to perform “Plaid Tidings,” but that idea had to be scrapped, Green said.
“There can always be production or casting issues after we decide to mount a production at JLT — this happens at all theaters at one time or another,” Green said. In this instance, “there were some unforeseen circumstances that were beyond the theater’s control, and that is when we had to step back and punt. Due to several issues concerning ‘Plaid Tidings,’ it was felt we needed to cancel the show and put something else in its place.”
Because Green was the person who suggested filling that space with “Six Who Were There,” he was given the green light to direct it.
Despite shouldering back-to-back shows, he doesn’t mind the extra workload.
“‘Six Who Were There’ is a show that I have had in my back pocket for about 10 years,” Green said. “I always go back to it when looking at Christmas shows to direct.”
The show can be described as a collection of accounts of what each of the six characters in the play saw and heard the night Jesus was born in Bethlehem. Between each character’s staged moment is a traditional Christmas song from a chorus that reflects on what the audience just heard or what they are about to hear.
The main thing Green loves about the play “is its simplicity. The story each character tells is the story of the Nativity — simple and honest.” The characters are an innkeeper’s wife; a shepherd who is startled to hear angels’ voices; one of the wise men guided by a bright star; Joseph; Mary; and a Roman soldier.
“My other favorite thing about the show is that it is ... sweet and short,” he said. “I have heard from many theatergoers that they love to come see shows, but around the holidays it’s hard to give up an entire evening for (a theater production), and they want something Christmas-themed. ‘Six Who Were There’ runs less than an hour, so it is a show that is very easy to come to JLT and see and not feel like you have to give up your entire night for one holiday event.”
Cast members are Diane Martinous, Greyson Lamp, Sam Hydar, Jonathon Krolis, Shaun Conroy and Ashley Trotnic.
“This cast is the cream of the crop,” Green said. “I was fortunate to have true actors come out and do this show at this time, and they all seem to relish the idea that they get the time alone on stage with the audience. I would imagine the biggest challenge for an actor in this show is that each one gets the entire stage to themselves. ... It is just the actor and the audience, and this cast does that very well.”
The play will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 4, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $8 for children 12 and younger.
At the end of each night’s performance, “I hope the audiences will find the show the perfect piece as part of their holiday this year,” Green said. “As we are coming out of COVID, I hope people will get back to celebrating Christmas like they used to — going back to traditions, having familiar things around them. ‘Six Who Were There’ is the perfect way to get back to the traditional Christmas spirit.”
For more information, call 417-623-3638.
