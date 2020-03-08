Remember “Three’s Company,” the sitcom from the mid-1970s highlighted by the characters' constant over-the-top gaffes and misunderstandings?
If you liked that show, you'll probably adore the latest Stone’s Throw Theatre production — “Farce of Nature.” Think of it as a “Three’s Company” episode on steroids.
In fact, a “Three’s Company” kind of moment takes place early on, right after the curtain opens.
“We’re talking page 2 here,” director Doug Dickey said, chuckling. “You know — something is heard, something is said and it’s not what (the folks on stage) think it is. I won’t spoil it, but that’s what happens.”
Just as funny as the lines coming from the actors' mouths is the fact that they’re flinging these gut-busters with straight, serious faces. The beauty of a well-written farce is that the cast members don’t act as goofy or silly as the words that spill from their mouths.
“Everybody on stage is dead serious,” Dickey said. “As far as they’re concerned, it’s a drama. For the audience, what’s happening on the stage is absolutely hilarious. But to the (characters the actors bring to life), they have serious business to be taken care of.”
The play centers on a married couple, D. Gene and Wanelle Wilburn — played by David Storm and Linda Bailey — who own the Reel 'Em Inn, a little family fishing lodge in the Ozarks somewhere between Branson and Eureka Springs, Arkansas. The place has hit some hard economic times, however. Their only guest is a man in the Witness Protection Program who's running from the mob and is guarded by D. Gene’s wacky sister, Lola. To make matters worse, a Chicago mobster, the same man their guest ratted out, is on his way to the lodge. But he’s not after their guest’s head — instead he's chasing his wife, who is in turn chasing her boy toy, Gene and Wanelle’s only son. Got it all? There’s more — a mysterious stench from somewhere within the lodge has attracted a fearsome assortment of wild animals that now surround the lodge, and they are hungry.
“So — you can imagine where all of this is going,” Dickey said.
This is the second of three farces in a row that Stone’s Throw members are bringing to life this season. The previous production was “Kong’s Night Out,” which took place earlier this year. In May, “Boeing Boeing” will again have audiences laughing.
“Farce of Nature” is set to run from Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, and Friday, March 27, through Sunday, March 29. Times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
"It's just a really fun play," Bailey said before rehearsals Tuesday night.
Joining Bailey and Storm onstage will be Samantha Walker, Leecia Bliss, Shawn Wake, Mathue Forrest, Carole Wade, Bill Welsh and Diann Mazurek.
“You never know who’s going to show up for auditions, you never know what kind of cast you’ll end up getting, and sometimes God just looks at you and says, ‘OK, I want to see a good comedy so here’s who I’m giving you,'" Dickey said. "We have an ideal cast. Everyone is working well together. It’s fun, but they’re also working hard.”
The word farce doesn’t automatically mean it's going to have a PG-13 rating or worse.
“The fun thing about this is that it’s family friendly,” Dickey said. “It’s something you can bring your kids to. Not only will they enjoy it, you won’t be sitting there embarrassed because (the cast) won’t be saying anything on stage that they won’t see or hear on a sitcom. In fact, there are worse things said on sitcoms."
The humor, he continued, “is just a lot of tongue-in-cheek, broad humor, slapstick and some good old fun.”
Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors, $22 for students, $21 for teens and $12 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 5 get in free.
For details, call 417-358-9665.
