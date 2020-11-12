UPDATE, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12:
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School's fall musical, "Forbidden Broadway," has been postponed due to students being placed in quarantine.
The show was set to open Friday and run through Sunday. It was to be performed in front of a limited live audience and streamed to a remote audience.
Director Jason Huffman is working with the school and with the theatrical rights company in New York to determine alternate dates, which likely will be in early December. Details will be announced soon at pittsburghighschooltheatre.org and at @PHSPerforms on social media.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School is producing “Forbidden Broadway” with options for in-person and online viewing. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
In-person tickets purchased at the door with cash or check are $5 for students, $8 for senior citizens and $10 for adults. In-person tickets purchased online in advance are $6 for students, $9.25 for senior citizens and $11.50 for adults. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be followed.
Streaming passes for remote viewing will be $11.
To purchase tickets or streaming passes, go to phsdragons.booktix.com.
