NEOSHO, Mo. — While cleaning out a room inside her home after the pandemic-forced stay-at-home order went into effect more than a month ago, Kala Shuler came across some boxes filled to the brim with copies of a single book; a book that sits near and dear to her heart.
She wrote and published the book, titled “I’ve Got the Boy.” With the heart of the story based around placing complete trust in God, Shuler began writing the picture book — geared toward both children and adults —one afternoon while sitting on a swing on her back deck.
“I just said to the Lord that, rather than the books sitting on my shelf, my desire would be for the story of the book to be ministering hope to people. The reply I heard in my heart was to share them with my neighbors.”
And that’s exactly what she did.
“I have just walked through the open doors that God has given me to share the book,” she said. “My greatest desire is for people everywhere to experience God’s passionate, unfailing, never-ending love.”
Copies of her book have been shared with customers at Joplin Greenhouse & Coffee Shop; at Dr. Sean Pfeffer’s family medicine office in Joplin; through the Forest Park Church-based ministry, Mission Joplin; and accompanying free pizzas from the Branson-based Pizza World to anyone in need.
“Altogether I have given away around 1,500 books,” Shuler said, who has written and published two other books. “During this particular time when there is so much fear surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we all certainly need a place of peace and safety. Many people have found a certain degree of physical safety by staying home during this time. However, true heart peace is only found when we place our trust in the one who made us and who knows our hearts intimately.”
The title of the book comes from a phrase passed for years between herself and her husband, a Navy pilot.
When pilot and copilot transfers control of the machine from one to the other, one will say, “You’ve got the plane.” The other will answer, “I’ve got the plane” — ensuring they both know who is in charge, she said.
“After our son was born, any time I would give him to my husband I would say, ‘You’ve got the boy’ and he would reply back to me — ‘I’ve got the boy.’ We never had to worry about our son’s well-being because we had made the verbal acknowledgment with each other of who’s got the boy. This was a regular statement between us for years, and it became a very familiar phrase among our friends.
“It was during this time that the son of some close friends of ours decided to join the military,” she continued. “Our friends were having a challenging time with his decision. As the mother was praying over his decision one day, she just made the statement to God, ‘You’ve got the boy.’ She knew in her heart that God would take care of him and this was a turning point in bringing peace to her heart. When she shared her prayer encounter with me, I was immediately inspired to write the story.”
The story’s heart is centered around allowing God to lead.
“The Bible says in 2 Timothy 1:12 that we can be sure that God will guard and keep what we have entrusted to him. But the key is that we must give it to him rather than relying on our own abilities and knowledge. When we commit our life to him, that puts us in a place for him to protect us and to guide us as we journey through life in this challenging world. In the book, I paint the story of two fighter pilots engaged in battle. The pilot gives control of the plane to the copilot who would see to it that they both were safe. As the pilot finally returns home safely, he picks up his boy and says, ‘I’ve got the boy.’ His wife answers, ‘You’ve got the boy.’”
As the story of the book reveals, “We can truly put our lives in the hands of God and trust him unconditionally,” Shuler said. “My hope and prayer is that the reader will recognize that the most important word they can put in that sentence of ‘You’ve got the Boy’ is their own name. Simply saying to God, ‘you’ve got ___’ and filling in the blank with their name is the most important statement they will ever make in their life.”
